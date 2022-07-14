Paramount+’s Secret Headquarters Trailer Spotlights Owen Wilson As A Full-Fledged Superhero

When it comes to superhero media, Owen Wilson has previous experience in this field starring opposite Uma Thurman in My Super Ex-Girlfriend and appearing with Tom Hiddleston in Disney+’s Loki series. While Wilson will be back as Mobius M. Mobius in Loki Season 2, the actor will soon be back in original superhero story territory with Secret Headquarters, which will be available for Paramount+ subscribers to check out. With roughly a month to go until the upcoming movie’s release, the first Secret Headquarters trailer has arrived, giving us our first taste of Wilson as a full-fledged superhero.

Unlike My Super Ex-Girlfriend and Loki, which operate in PG-13 territory, Secret Headquarters is targeted towards a younger demographic, with the story following Walker Scobell’s Charlie Kincaid, the son of Owen Wilson’s character. The general public was introduced to Scobell through Netflix’s The Adam Project, and he’s also leading Disney+’s upcoming Percy Jackson series, but Secret Headquarters sees him playing an adolescent who thinks his dad is just an IT guy who has to go on a lot of work conferences. He soon finds out that his dad’s a lot more interesting than he lets on.

While hanging out with some friends at his dad’s place after school unsupervised, Charlie discovers that Owen Wilson’s character had his own cool superhero lair underneath his home filled with cool technology. Since they’re youths, Charlie and the gang decide to take some of this tech out for a spin, but that puts them on the radar of Michael Peña and Jesse Williams’ characters, who want this tech for themselves. Eventually Charlie’s dad gets wind of what’s going on, and he’ll have to team up with his son and his friends to make sure that this tech, including an alien power source that chose him to be Earth’s guardian, doesn’t end up in the wrong hands.

Secret Headquarters premieres on Paramount+ on August 12. While we wait for it to hit the platform, look through the lineup of Paramount+ movies available to watch now.

