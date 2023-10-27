Footage From Loki’s Season 2 Trailers Tease Something For Owen Wilson’s Mobius That’s Already Breaking My Heart

The following is going to get into spoilers for Season 2 of Loki, so stop reading now if you are not caught up through episode four of the current storyline.

This was the episode that changed everything. It’s what we have been building towards ever since the ending of Loki Season 1 . After solving the problem of time slipping , and finding a variant of He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) so that his temporal aura can help to repair the Time Loom, Victor Timely stepped out onto the platform to perform a crucial repair… but the temporal radiation was too high. He was torn apart, essentially turned into temporal spaghetti. And as we watched, The Loom became overwhelmed, and all of the multiverses appeared to explode, taking the TVA with it.

What the hell happens next? We have been speculating on Ravonna Renslayer’s (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) relationship with He Who Remains, and the influence of Miss Minutes on that couple. But as soon as this episode of Loki Season 2 ended, I started to scour existing trailers for scenes that haven’t shown up yet, and am starting to get a little worried about what’s to come. Basically, I did a full episode analysis breakdown in this video, but there’s a Mobius angle I want to drill down on after you have checked this video out:

We have two episodes of Loki Season 2 remaining, which is sad, because it’s one of the best shows available on the Disney+ streaming service at the moment. And a lot needs to happen in those two episodes, even though we don’t fully know where this season is going to leave us with regards to the storylines waiting in upcoming Marvel movies . But in scouring the footage that’s available to us online, I believe I see where the story is going after the cataclysmic cliffhanger in Episode 4. Here are my thoughts.

We see, in the trailer footage, a lot of shots of TVA characters in non-TVA situations. B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) is dressed like a doctor in a hospital. Casey (Eugene Cordero) is shown to be hiding somewhere dark and dank, and my gut reaction is that he’s in a prison. And then, finally, we see Loki (Tom Hiddleston) standing in front of a sporting goods store that has two Jet Skis positioned outside.

The same type of Jet Skis that Mobius (Owen Wilson) dreams about while toiling away in the TVA.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

So, what do I think happens? Following the decimation of the Time Loom, I think the TVA is destroyed, and the agents are returned back to the lives they led on the Sacred Timeline, before they were “kidnapped” and ordered to work for the TVA. There has been a lot of conversation this season about restoring free will to people , with some characters coveting an alternate existence on the timeline. Like Hunter X-5 (Rafael Casal), who was very happy living his life as Brad, a famous actor in London.

With the TVA gone, I’m guessing everyone gets returned. And Loki has to retrieve the team, to mount one last defense against Ravonna, Miss Minutes, and a possible Kang variant. But if he visits Mobius on the Sacred Timeline, and Mobius is a simple Jet Ski salesman, will he want to leave that life? So far, Mobius has resisted learning anything about the life he left behind on the Sacred Timeline. He claims to be happy in the TVA. But I can see him having a wife. Maybe kids. Perhaps a pair of his own Jet Skis. And Loki will ask him to leave it all behind – again – to restore order to the TVA.

Pass me a tissue.

Maybe I’m off. But I don’t think so. The Jet Skis matter. Mobius matters. And while things look dire at the end of Episode 4, there’s footage left on the table we still have to experience. So strap in, and brace for the worst.