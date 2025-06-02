New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (June 2 - 8)

June has only just begun, and just as the weather is heating up, so is the world of streaming. From the return of popular series, one coming a decade after the previous season, to new films, there are plenty of ways to beat the heat by staying inside and not leaving the couch.

From the first season of Phineas & Ferb in a decade to the newest entry in the Predator franchise. Here’s a look at the best content to stream from your favorite platform this week.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Stick - June 4 (Apple TV+)

Fans of golf and comedy are probably waiting for next month when Netflix releases Happy Gilmore 2, but if you really love golf and comedy, you might also want to check out Stick. The new series, available with an Apple TV+ subscription, stars Owen Wilson as a failed golf star who finds a final chance at success through coaching a young prodigy.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ginny & Georgia, Season 3 - June 5 (Netflix)

The first two seasons of Ginny & Georgia were incredibly popular for those with a Netflix subscription, leading the streamer to take the unusual step of giving the comedy-drama series a renewal for not one but two seasons. Ginny & Georgia Season 3 arrives this week and will see Georgia standing trial for murder.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Predator: Killer of Killers - June 6 (Hulu)

Director Dan Trachtenberg showed how well he understood the Predator franchise with the incredible movie Prey, released originally on Hulu. Trachtenberg was then given two more Predator movies to work on. The live-action Predator: Badlands is on the 2025 movie schedule for later this year, but fans can better endure the wait with the new Predator: Killer of Killers, a new animated anthology film also available with a Hulu subscription.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

Phineas and Ferb, Season 5 - June 6 (Disney+)

Ferb, I know what we’re going to do today! It’s been 10 years since Phineas and Ferb Season 4 came to an end, but in the era of streaming, no show is truly gone forever. Phineas & Ferb Season 5 debuts with a Disney+ subscription, and it looks to have all the wild fun of the original run, with the two title characters doing incredible things, while driving their sister crazy, and while their pet platypus continues to foil the evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz.

(Image credit: Chip Bergmann/Perry Well Films 2/Courtesy Netflix)

STRAW - June 6 (Netflix)

Anytime Taraji P. Henson makes a movie, movie fans should take notice. Her new film, Straw, from director Tyler Perry, sees the Oscar-nominated actress play a single mother who finds herself accused of attempting to rob a bank. This thriller doesn’t look like it will be an easy watch, but the performance may be one we won’t want to miss.

(Image credit: NatGeo)

Ocean With David Attenborough - June 8 (Disney+)

When a David Attenborough-led nature documentary arrives, even those who don’t generally watch such things tend to take notice. The newest entry in the long-running series from Attenborough focuses on the world’s oceans and how we may be able to save them.

There’s plenty more to be excited about when it comes to streaming in June. Come back next week and we’ll help you find the shows and movies you won’t want to miss.