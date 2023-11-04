How Did Owen Wilson Break His Nose? Some (Presumed) Loki Fans Can Be Brutal, But There's A Whole Story Behind His Look

With the release of Loki's second season , we’ve all had the pleasure of seeing its cast grace our screens from week to week on the 2023 TV schedule . It also likely means a whole new group of people who just found the show are being introduced to actors like Tom Hiddleston, Ke Huy Quan, Owen Wilson and more. Sadly, along with all this positive hype, there’s been a resurgence of mean comments surrounding the Mobius actor’s misaligned nose. However, there’s a story behind how he broke it.

Presumed Loki fans have been being very rude about Owen Wilson’s nose, calling it “ distracting ” and “ crazy ,” among other rude descriptions on X . Some people wrote things like “ WTF ” about Wilson, and others compared his nose to things like a “ bent pen. ” Others, were asking questions like : “Why does Owen Wilson always have a wound across his nose?” Overall, it's a brutal discourse. However, there’s a story behind his look, so let’s break it down.

In 2001, the LA Times explained how Owen Wilson was surprised when people were rude about his nose, he said he was shocked when folks would say:

You look kind of odd, disfigured.

There's a reason it's crooked. He broke his nose twice. Once in high school during a “scuffle” at St. Mark’s in Dallas, Texas, and a second time while playing football with his friends. Speaking about both instances in a Wired interview in 2022, the Bottle Rocket star said:

At the University of Texas, we were doing intramural flag football and I got banged. But also I think as a kid just roughhousing.

In the LA Times interview, Wilson joked about his look, saying:

You know, probably my nose wouldn’t have been that great even if it hadn’t been broken.

There you have it, that’s how Owen Wilson feels about his nose, and how it broke twice.

Clearly, it hasn’t had a negative impact on his career, as he’s been working consistently for almost three decades. Both his look and voice are iconic, and Owen Wilson’s movies have made him a very beloved actor. From playing opposite Vince Vaughn in Wedding Crashers to voicing Lightning McQueen in Cars to starring in many of Wes Anderson’s movies, this guy has proved his range, and it’s one of the reasons so many of us love him.

Along with starring in two movies on the 2023 movie schedule (Paint and Haunted Mansion) recently, he’s also been playing Mobius in one of Disney+’s best original shows , Loki, for two seasons now, and fans love him. The mustachioed TVA agent is a great balance to the God of Mischief, and Wilson and Tom Hiddleston make a great pair on screen.

I’m not sure why so many people have decided to be brutal about Owen Wilson’s nose now, and it’s honestly quite sad. The answer as to why his nose is misaligned is quite simple, it broke twice. Luckily, there are still so many out there who absolutely adore the actor, and comment frequently about his talent.