A24’s 'Dicks: The Musical' Video Interviews | Working with Megan Thee Stallion and more

A24’s “Dicks: The Musical,” the most outrageous musical-comedy of all time, is coming to theaters. Join CinemaBlend’s Corey Chichizola as he speaks with actors Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally and Bowen Yang on what it was like trying to get through those ridiculous scenes while keeping a straight face.

He also sits down with director Larry Charles, and the film’s stars/co-writers Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp to find out what it was like working with Megan Thee Stallion on this delightfully vulgar, out-of-this-world film. The sewer boys also make an appearance.

Video Chapters:

0:00 - Intro

0:22 - Why “Dicks: The Musical” Was At “Critical Mass” With Raunchy Jokes

0:50 - Nathan Lane On The Hardest “Dicks: The Musical” Scene To Get Through

2:00 - Director Larry Charles Describes The Scene Nathan Lane “couldn’t believe” They Were Shooting

3:00 - Megan Mullally Describes The Most Difficult Scene To Shoot

3:44 - Bowen Yang On What It Was Like To Play God

5:35 - Megan Mullally Reacts To Her Absurd “Dicks: The Musical” Character

6:45 - “Dicks: The Musical” Filmmakers On Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion