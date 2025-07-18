HGTV’s Jonathan And Drew Scott Had Past Disagreements Over How They Were Paid: ‘You’re Never Allowed To Bring This Up Again’

For well over a decade now, Jonathan and Drew Scott have been amongst HGTV’s most popular stars, with Property Brothers as well as a slew of other home renovation series and spinoffs continuing to pop up on the 2025 TV schedule. The twins do a lot of their work together, so it would be easy to assume they earn the same amount of money, right? Apparently, that’s a sensitive subject for the siblings.

I can’t imagine it’s always easy being in business with your brother, but the Scott twins have a “no b.s. policy” that allows them to work together. Money, however, can be a touchy issue for anybody, and apparently, it’s caused some disagreements in the past for Jonathan and Drew. Andy Cohen broached the topic on his Sirius XM radio show, saying he assumed their bank accounts looked as identical as the twins themselves. Jonathan Scott indicated that’s not the case, saying:

So the funny thing is I remember years ago, because I used to film three times more than Drew. Because he would be there in the beginning, and then he would come back at the end of an episode, and I was there doing the work. I remember after doing this for 10 years — ‘cause we’ve been on the air now for over 15 years — I remember, I finally said to Drew, like ‘Should I maybe get paid three times what you get paid?’ And he’s like, ‘You’re never allowed to bring this up again. Ever.’

Andy Cohen confirmed with the Brother vs. Brother stars that yes, this was an actual fight they had, and it’s kind of easy to understand why. If Jonathan Scott felt like he was carrying more weight on Property Brothers, I can see why he might want a bigger piece of the pie.

Drew apparently disagreed that the division of labor tipped so far in one direction or the other, saying there’s a lot of work put in by both bros that’s not shown on TV. He said:

Well the network also said — because, off-camera, Jonathan and I both do the construction. He’s the licensed contractor, but we’ve both done the renovations for years. And, also, he was a licensed realtor and broker, so we’ve done both sides of the fence, but we’ve enjoyed our product plan. We’ve had 12,500 products in the home space. We have multi-family real estate portfolios. So there’s a lot outside of what people see on the shows.

So, in addition to both twins being able to carry out both the contract stuff and the reno stuff, there’s also plenty of work being done by Drew Scott off-camera, even if Jonathan’s work in the house was what was being shown on TV.

I’d imagine their paychecks might have been amongst the more contentious of issues the Scotts have had to deal with over the years, but they’re brothers, so it’s certainly not the only thing. In fact, there was disagreement in the very beginning over what to call the show, because Drew hated the name Property Brothers. (I’m just glad they didn’t go with their original name, Bros Before Renos.) They’ve also bickered over who was the better bagpipe player.

The home renovators can still be seen in multiple shows (which are available to stream with an HBO Max subscription and on Discovery Plus), even amid the numerous HGTV cancellations.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At least five shows have gotten the axe at the home design network, not including reports that two of Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa’s shows are not returning either — Christina on the Coast and The Flipping El Moussas. We’ll have to see if and how the changes affect the Property Brothers — and their bank accounts.