'Superman' Interviews With David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, James Gunn And More

The cast of “Superman” (Rachel Brosnahan, David Corenswet, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Beck Bennett, Skyler Gisondo, Wendell Pierce, Mikaela Hoover, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, María Gabriela De Faría and Sara Sampaio) joined the head of DC Studios, writer/director James Gunn, to dish on Supes’ latest stint on the big screen! Watch them join CinemaBlend to discuss why David Corenswet is too pure for this world, who would be in their ideal future Justice League, why James Gunn keeps casting his friends, and much, much more.

Video Chapters

0:00 - Rachel Brosnahan Thinks David Corenswet Is Too Pure For This World

0:40 - What’s Next For The Justice Gang? The ‘Superman’ Cast Weighs In

1:30 - Is Beck Bennett The Most Well-Liked Person On The ‘Superman’ Cast?

2:30 - Why James Gunn Went With That Simple New DC Intro.

3:30 - David Corenswet Shows Us What His Dog Ira’s Voice Sounds Like

4:10 - The ‘Superman’ Cast Recruits Their Ideal Justice League

5:02 - Who Is Jimmy Olsen’s Dream Girl, And Is There A Rom-Com Spinoff Coming?

6:25 - We Put Rachel Brosnahan On The Spot About Her Lois Lane Performance

7:05 - James Gunn Admits To Repeating One Cool Element From The ‘Guardians’ Franchise

7:45 - Why James Gunn Always Casts Comedians, According To His Friend Nathan Fillion

8:53 - The ‘Superman’ Cast Weighs In On Why James Gunn’s Superhero Movies Are So Funny

9:30 - We Put Sara Sampaio On The Spot About Being So Funny In ‘Superman’

10:20 - María Gabriela De Faría On The Engineer Being A Villain For ‘Superman’

11:11 - James Gunn Explains Lex Luthor’s Point Of View