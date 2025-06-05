As A Top Chef Fan, I've Always Wondered How A Meal's Freshness Affects The Judging, And Kristen Kish Laid It Out For Me
I can finally stop wondering now.
You'd think after watching a single series for more than 20 seasons, one would basically know all there is to know about it. But Top Chef remains an elusive exception. Not only do I still not know how to cook James Beard-worthy dishes at home — my fault, not the chefs' — but I remain curious about several other aspects of the series itself. Thankfully, host Kristen Kish shed some warming light when I asked how hot the food is when the judges are eating.
Top Chef: Destination Canada has, as predicted, been one of my favorite weekly must-watches on the 2025 TV schedule, and it's been easy to forget that this is just Kish's second year as host. During her interview with CinemaBlend, the past champ and former Iron Chef host shared quite a few delectable details with me. When I asked whether or not the judges take into account dishes that have sit for a bit before being eaten for one reason or another, she said:
Despite the fact that it's a TV show with camera set-ups and the like, Top Chef is a well-oiled machine at this point, so one can imagine the Quickfires are at peak efficiency when it comes to serving and tasting from the first meal to the last. (At least inside the studio.) So while it's not surprising, it's still good to hear that spotlighting the contestants' efforts continues to be the top priority.
Elimination challenges can shake things up when it comes to the freshness factor, especially earlier in the season when there are far more chefs and dishes to get through. While not always necessary, Top Chef's producers do take the serving timing details into consideration, which is why some of those challenges feature different start times for the chefs. Kish continued, saying:
I had to refrain from digging into any kind of minutiae by asking how the order is chosen, because who is that helping, really, besides me and my pork belly-addled brain?
For all that we might think that Top Chef's process is so different due to it being a TV show, Kristen Kish pointed out that what she, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons (among others) go through isn't all that dissimilar from a night out with friends where a large meal is involved. As she put it:
While I never truly suspected that Kristen, Tom and Gail would think a dish less desirable due to an element like temperature (at least outside of something like ice cream), I'm doubly pleased to hear that they're not having to choke down sub-lukewarm food at any point. Room temperature seafood is no one's best friend, in the Top Chef world or otherwise.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Top Chef: Destination Canada's two-part finale kicks off Thursday, June 5, with the champion being crowned in Milan on Thursday, June 12, only on Bravo.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.