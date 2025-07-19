As Foundation Season 3’s Story Shifts, I’m Afraid I’ll Be Saying Goodbye To One Of My Favorite Characters

Warning: Spoilers for Foundation Season 3, Episode 2 - “Shadows in the Math” are now in play. Reading without watching might not cause a crisis event…but do you want to risk it?

If Hari Seldon and Gaal Dornik’s plan had held true, the two pioneers of psychohistory would have been awakened together annually on Ignis, just to be sure Humanity was doing alright. As we’ve seen in Foundation’s 2025 TV premiere, plans are for fools. Season 3 could see a pretty major player exiting the stage for good. The possibility is a real bummer for me, as I love this character to bits.

(Image credit: Apple / Skydance Productions)

I Don’t Think Hari Seldon Will Last Past The Third Crisis

Hari Seldon, as he is wont to do, went rogue. As seen in this week’s episode of the Apple TV+ subscription booster, Jared Harris’ psychohistorian believes he needs to prepare the Second Foundation for The Third Crisis. That means he rejects that original plan: aging over a century in the body this version of his consciousness achieved in Season 2.

Taking part in the press junket for Foundation Season 3, I was able to speak with both Jared Harris and Lou Llobell about this week’s events. Starting with Harris’ end of the equation, he pointed something out that I really hadn’t thought of. Here’s what he told me, on behalf of CinemaBlend:

It's one of the great things that they do about this is that Gaal's no longer defined by her relationship to Raysch, no longer defined by her relationship to Salvor, no longer defined by her relationship to Hari. She now fully has her own agency to follow her own story. This is wonderful because she's arguably the most important character. She's the one who's telling the story. She's the one whose voiceover we hear in Episode 1 of Season 1, you know?

It broke my heart to see Hari Seldon trying to activate the Prime Radiant in an older form. While he may not be dead yet, his departure from Gaal basically leaves her in charge of the Second Foundation. The bright side, for now, is that we have another form of Hari to keep tabs on, via the digital consciousness that’s working independently with Dr. Ebling Mis (Alexander Siddig).

Should this “other” Hari Seldon meet Gaal, it won’t have the same connection as the Hari on Ignis did. This means that she’s basically in the driver’s seat for her corner of the plan to save humanity from Foundation’s current big bad, The Mule (Pilou Asbæk). Judging by what we’ve seen in these first two episodes of Season 3, I’d say she’s already stepped into that position rather well.

(Image credit: Apple / Skydance Productions)

Gaal Dornik’s Authority May Have Already Taken Form In Foundation Season 3

A question I circulated through most of the cast on hand for this Foundation press day was what they feel is important knowledge to keep in mind for their characters. Speaking with Lou Llobell on that very subject, she actually gave an answer that prompted me to discuss Gaal Dornik’s evolution.

Ms. Llobell’s response was telling, and it definitely shows how much Gaal has learned from Hari Seldon:

I think just keep in mind that she has a plan. You know, everything is for a reason for Gaal. … The student has become the teacher.

Hearing her lay out that rationale definitely reminded me of Hari Seldon in earlier episodes of Foundation. Time and again, the psychohistorian’s plan to soften the coming dark age has been held as close to the chest as possible.

Now it’s Gaal’s turn to play her cards in that same way, and considering she’s opened a dialogue with Brother Dawn (Cassian Bilton), I can’t wait to see what’s really going on. I’m sure Hari Seldon will/would be proud, depending on which version you’re talking about.