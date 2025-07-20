‘Canceled Looks Good On Me.’ Christina Haack Got Real After HGTV Scrapped Her And Ex Tarek El Moussa’s Shows
I'm loving this attitude.
HGTV has been taking up quite a bit of real estate on the list of 2025 TV cancellations, as seven shows have gotten the axe this summer alone. That includes a couple from former spouses Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa, who have now seen the end of Christina on the Coast and The Flipping El Moussas. Fans are enraged over these and at least five other HGTV shows coming to an end, but the famed home renovator seems to be taking the bad news quite well.
The final episode of Christina on the Coast aired earlier this year on the 2025 TV schedule, though it wasn’t known at that time that the show was ending. Despite the unexpected turn of events, Christina Haack seemed to be weathering the news, as she shared some photos of her family to Instagram, putting a positive spin on her situation with the caption:
The (former?) HGTV star certainly looks to be enjoying her kids’ summer vacation, and I just love her sense of humor in reference to Chrstina on the Coast’s cancellation, as she uses her free time to hang out with her children and boyfriend.
Christina Haack embarked on a new romance following her divorce from third husband Josh Hall — which was documented on The Flip Off earlier this year — and has been connected to CEO Chris Larocca since late 2024. The couple looked like they were having a great time with her kids, Taylor and Brayden (who she shares with first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa) and Hudson (whose father is Haack’s second ex-husband Ant Anstead).
The family is shown enjoying some meals out on what looks like a vacation, and I have to agree that if this is her “canceled” look, she wears it well.
HGTV has now announced this summer that at least seven shows will not return, including:
- Married to Real Estate
- Farmhouse Fixer
- Izzy Does It
- Bargain Block
- Battle on the Beach
- Christina on the Coast
- The Flipping El Moussas
Another of Christina Haack’s shows, Christina in the Country was canceled in January 2025. However, both that program and Christina on the Coast can still be streamed with an HBO Max subscription, along with Tarek El Moussa’s series and other HGTV favorites.
Despite the cancellations (and good news for one show) many fans are holding out hope for a second season of The Flip Off. Season 1 pitted Christina Haack against Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae, in a house-flipping competition with an all-expenses-paid family vacation on the line. While Josh Hall was supposed to be on Haack’s team, they filed for divorce near the beginning of the season, and she chose to continue alone.
It was enjoyable to see her hold her own, but many were hoping that she and Heather Rae El Moussa (who get along famously) would team up against Tarek for the next challenge.
With what seems to be tough times over at HGTV, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. In the meantime, though, it’s at least good to see that Christina Haack is handling her “canceled” status so well.
