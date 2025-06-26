The Bear Cast Gets To Eat All The Food Made On The Show, And Its Stars Told Me Their Favorite Dishes (And I Desperately Want To Try These)
"That was like a dream."
The Bear is back for Season 4 on the 2025 TV schedule, and that means we get to watch all the kitchen chaos while also staring at so much delicious food. So, in preparation for that, I asked some of the cast about getting to eat the food on set. Along with explaining how they really do get to taste everything that’s made on The Bear, they revealed their all-time favorite dishes, too.
Abby Elliott Explained That They Get To Eat Everything On The Bear
In the lead-up to the Season 4 premiere of one of Hulu’s best shows, I interviewed Abby Elliott, who plays Sugar. During our chat, I asked her about all the delicious food we see on the series, and she told me that they get to eat a lot of the dishes seen on screen:
If I were in that Chicago kitchen, you better believe I’d be eating everything too. Just watching The Bear with a Hulu subscription makes my mouth water. So, if I were actually there, I’d need to try everything, and after hearing the cast’s favorite dishes, that statement became even more passionate.
Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce And Liza Colón-Zayas Told Me Their Favorite Dishes They’ve Eaten On Set
So, after learning that Elliott will try everything Courtney Storer makes, she divulged her favorite dish. Noting that she’s a “sucker for caviar,” she said:
Along with that, the SNL alum told me that Sydney’s iconic Boursin omelet went “unappreciated” by her at the time because she was pregnant and had an aversion to eggs. However, she’s since tried it again, and she told me “it’s unbelievable,” which I 1,000% believe.
Those two examples alone show off the range of dishes made for The Bear, and I’m about to prove that range again. While talking to Lionel Boyce, who plays beloved pastry chef Marcus on the show, I asked him about his favorite dish, too. In response, he told me about a king crab dish and a dessert focaccia that I need to taste ASAP:
However, my favorite answer from The Bear cast came from Liza Colón-Zayas, who plays Tina on the show. She threw it back to the OG dish when I asked her about the best food she’s eaten on the show, explaining:
I can’t help but daydream about eating one of those beef sandwiches whenever I watch the FX series, and I’d pay big money to actually try them. They look delectable!
Overall, I truly just want to try everything that’s concocted in The Bear’s kitchen, and I’m so happy that the cast gets to truly savor and enjoy it. It all looks marvelous, and maybe someday we’ll get to feast on these delicacies like these actors have over the last four seasons.
