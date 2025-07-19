I'm Loving Dan Da Dan Season 2 Kicked Off With That Evil Eye Arc, But The Director And One Of Its Stars Say There's Even More To Come
We're just getting started.
Warning: SPOILERS for the first three episodes of Dan Da Dan Season 2 are ahead!
At the beginning of June, Dan Da Dan fans who headed to participating movie theaters could see the first three Season 2 episodes edited together as a feature-length entry on the 2025 movies schedule titled Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye. Now those of you who’ve been streaming the popular anime with your Netflix subscription, Hulu subscription or over on Crunchyroll are finally caught up to the same point on the 2025 TV schedule. But this is just the opening salvo of craziness that’s to come in Dan Da Dan Season 2, which the director and one of the series’ main stars opened up about while speaking with CinemaBlend.
What Director Abel Góngora Said About Dan Da Dan Season 2
The first three Season 2 episodes saw Momo, Okarun, Turbo Granny and Jiji dealing with both the Mongolian death worm, which had been thought to be a snake god inhabiting the town where Jiji and his parents were staying, and Evil Eye, a spirit intent on exacting vengeance on the Kitos, the affluent family that’d been sacrificing children to the worm. The latter entity possessed Jiji, and in fact, this is director Abel Góngora’s favorite sequence from Dan Da Dan Season 2 so far. He said the following when I inquired about what moment from Season 2 he was most proud of how it turned out:
The Evil Eye spirit was once a frail child used as one of the Kito family’s sacrifices and was subsequently bound to the house where the sacrificing was done. For years, this spirit witnessed the parents of children killing themselves because of the death worm’s influence, but when it learned that the Kitos were still sacrificing kids in the present day, it set out to kill them. The Evil Eye’s abilities made it a formidable threat to the death worm, although it was ultimately killed when Momo and Okarun lured it to the surface and it was exposed to direct sunlight.
What A.J. Beckles Said About Dan Da Dan Season 2
By the end of Dan Da Dan’s most recent episode, titled “You Won’t Get Away With This!,” the volcano near the town erupted upon the death worm dying. Jiji is still bonded to the Evil Eye, and Okarun and Turbo Granny remain trapped underground. So the protagonists far from out of danger, and as far as the rest of Season 2 goes, Jiji voice actor A.J. Beckles informed me that these upcoming episodes raise the bar from what was delivered in Season 1:
If you’re a passionate Dan Da Dan fan who really can’t wait to learn what’s ahead for the main characters, you’re welcome to join Beckles in reading the manga to get caught up to speed on Yukinobu Tatsu’s fantastical saga. But for those of you who’re content to watch episodes week to week, Beckles also had this to say about how Season 2 improves upon Season 1:
New episodes of Dan Da Dan are released on Fridays. I was impressed with how these opening Evil Eye episodes turned out, and I’m looking forward to seeing how things kick up a notch like A.J. Beckles teased, and perhaps even learn after Season 2 is over if there were any other moments/sequences that Abel Góngora was more pleased with than Jiji’s possession.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
