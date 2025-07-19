It's Hard Working On An Animated Movie Like The Smurfs And Not Meeting All Your Co-Stars: 'I Keep Waiting For Rihanna To Text Me'

The new Smurfs movie is the latest of 2025 movie releases , and it makes for another animated film jam-packed with huge talent. Along with Rihanna being highly-publicized for playing Smurfette and having her first song in years in the movie , a ton of other big names are part of the cast. When CinemaBlend spoke to one of them, Poker Face’s Natasha Lyonne, about being among the cast, she had some funny remarks.

Natasha Lyonne plays a fuzzy snooterpoot called Mama Poot alongside the likes of James Corden, John Goodman, Nick Offerman, Dan Levy, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Kurt Russell, Xolo Maridueña, Billie Lourd, and Marshmello, and that’s not even the whole cast list. When I asked if there’d be any Smurfs voice cast dinner parties coming up, here’s what Lyonne had to say:

Billie Lourd, I think, is trying to put together an adventure to Disneyland and I [think] that would be fun. I'd like to see all the Smurfs in Disneyland. Maybe that's not a crossover. I'm not sure how that works. But, I did spend time with Nick [Offerman] and John Goodman lighting up the Empire State Building, which was a lot of fun. I love Amy Sedaris so much, and I just keep waiting for Rihanna to text me. It hasn't happened yet. Do you know why Sarah? Do you know when she's gonna text me? Probably soon, right?

If Natasha Lyonne is asking me why Rihanna isn’t texting her, she’s got a little problem here. Because I definitely don’t have that connection. Anyway, can you imagine sharing a credit with all these incredible actors and not getting a chance to meet them? Natasha Lyonne shared that she has gotten a chance to connect with a couple of them on the press tour, but Rihanna remains an enigma to her. As she continued:

She's probably arranging the dinner as we speak. And so, 'cause you know, and Kurt Russell and I'll see each other there. That must be it.

Natasha Lyonne has been booked and busy as of late, between starring in Poker Face Season 2 , having a role in Fantastic Four: First Steps and also lending her voice to another summer animated movie, The Bad Guys 2. Lyonne quipped that she was “delighted and surprised” to learn she was wanted for a Smurfs movie, but wouldn’t be playing one. Here’s her character below:

(Image credit: Paramount)

When I asked Lyonne how she might react to being in the same room as Rihanna and Russell should there ever be a Smurfs dinner party, she also shared her thoughts. In her words:

I'll be honest with you, I think I might just play it pretty normal. I'm not sure, but I'd be delighted to find myself there 'cause well, he made that movie Escape from New York and she's made a whole bunch of great hit songs. So I'd be excited to see that crossover. In fact, I wouldn't mind seeing her score a sort of a remake of Escape From New York.

It sounds like Lyonne would really be connecting the whole cast together, and perhaps getting them on new projects together if she really was in the same breath as Rihanna and Kurt Russell. Anyways, the new Smurfs movie follows Corden’s “No Name Smurf” who is just trying to find his thing like the other Smurfs in their village when he suddenly starts noticing magical abilities. However, his new gift leads to Papa Smurf being kidnapped and the Smurfs going on an adventure to rescue him and the universe at large.

You can check out what critics are saying about Smurfs , and see it in theaters now.