It's Hard Working On An Animated Movie Like The Smurfs And Not Meeting All Your Co-Stars: 'I Keep Waiting For Rihanna To Text Me'
Natasha Lyonne talks her star-studded Smurfs cast.
The new Smurfs movie is the latest of 2025 movie releases, and it makes for another animated film jam-packed with huge talent. Along with Rihanna being highly-publicized for playing Smurfette and having her first song in years in the movie, a ton of other big names are part of the cast. When CinemaBlend spoke to one of them, Poker Face’s Natasha Lyonne, about being among the cast, she had some funny remarks.
Natasha Lyonne plays a fuzzy snooterpoot called Mama Poot alongside the likes of James Corden, John Goodman, Nick Offerman, Dan Levy, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Kurt Russell, Xolo Maridueña, Billie Lourd, and Marshmello, and that’s not even the whole cast list. When I asked if there’d be any Smurfs voice cast dinner parties coming up, here’s what Lyonne had to say:
If Natasha Lyonne is asking me why Rihanna isn’t texting her, she’s got a little problem here. Because I definitely don’t have that connection. Anyway, can you imagine sharing a credit with all these incredible actors and not getting a chance to meet them? Natasha Lyonne shared that she has gotten a chance to connect with a couple of them on the press tour, but Rihanna remains an enigma to her. As she continued:
Natasha Lyonne has been booked and busy as of late, between starring in Poker Face Season 2, having a role in Fantastic Four: First Steps and also lending her voice to another summer animated movie, The Bad Guys 2. Lyonne quipped that she was “delighted and surprised” to learn she was wanted for a Smurfs movie, but wouldn’t be playing one. Here’s her character below:
When I asked Lyonne how she might react to being in the same room as Rihanna and Russell should there ever be a Smurfs dinner party, she also shared her thoughts. In her words:
It sounds like Lyonne would really be connecting the whole cast together, and perhaps getting them on new projects together if she really was in the same breath as Rihanna and Kurt Russell. Anyways, the new Smurfs movie follows Corden’s “No Name Smurf” who is just trying to find his thing like the other Smurfs in their village when he suddenly starts noticing magical abilities. However, his new gift leads to Papa Smurf being kidnapped and the Smurfs going on an adventure to rescue him and the universe at large.
You can check out what critics are saying about Smurfs, and see it in theaters now.
