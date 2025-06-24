Abby Elliott Told Us The Reason Why The Omelet Sydney Made Sugar On The Bear Went ‘Unappreciated’ By Her In Real Life

There’s a lot to love about FX’s The Bear, which is about to debut its fourth season amid the 2024 TV schedule. One of the best elements of the restaurant-centric show is the scrumptious-looking food that’s frequently showcased. Based on social media reactions following Season 2’s release, mouths were watering after “Omelette,” an episode that sees a character making the titular delicacy. Cast member Abby Elliott’s character enjoyed the meal, but, as the actress herself explained to CinemaBlend, she had a different experience,

During “Omelette,” Abby Elliott’s Natalie (or Sugar) – who’s pregnant – gets wrapped up in a busy work day at the eponymous restaurant. Following a conversation with Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), Sugar reveals that she hasn’t eaten anything, after which Syd offers to make her something. That’s when the skilled chef uses eggs, Boursin cheese, chives and sour cream & onion chips. As great as the omelet looked, Elliott told CinemaBlend’s own Riley Utley the understandable reason why the food went “unappreciated” by her at the time:

When Sydney makes Sugar the omelet, I was pregnant, and I had an aversion to eggs. So I've since gone back and have tried the Boursin omelet with potato chips, and it's unbelievable. But at the time, it went unappreciated by me.

So it turns out it was Abby Elliott’s actual pregnancy that impacted her ability to enjoy the food. Of course, it’s far from unheard of for someone who’s pregnant to not find certain foods all that appealing. It’s just ironic that, in Elliott’s case, she was prevented from enjoying what I have no problem saying is the most pristine omelette I’ve ever seen. Still, I’m glad the SNL alum was able to prepare the dish at a later time and enjoy it. Those who want to see it for themselves can check out the clip below:

Sydney Makes an Omelet - Scene | The Bear | FX - YouTube Watch On

It never ceases to amaze me just how great the food on The Bear looks episode by episode. One of my favorite showcases of fine cuisine on the show is Season 2’s “Sundae,” which sees Syd visiting different restaurants across Chicago and trying different dishes. What I’m also consistently impressed by is the work of much of the cast, who play chefs and do work with culinary producers in order to cook the food. Considering what the series has delivered thus far, I’m hoping to see even more good-looking meals amid the upcoming episodes.

Speaking of The Bear Season 4, the trailers suggest that Syd, Carmy, Richie and co. are about to face one of the biggest challenges of their careers. They’re going to have to make the restaurant profitable within a fixed period of time, or it’ll be shut down for good. Expectations are no doubt high for the new installments of the Emmy-winning show, which some fans believe stumbled a bit in its third season. Any of those thoughts aside, I’m pumped for what’s to come (and hoping that Sweeps gets his due).

Of course, I’m also excited to see what lies ahead for Abby Elliott’s Sugar this year. I’d imagine that as the restaurant’s business manager, she’s going to be under quite a bit of strain, and let’s not forget the fact that she and husband Pete now have a baby at home. Hopefully, Natalie doesn’t get too overwhelmed and takes a minute or two to kick back and enjoy an exceptional meal or two. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to grab some eggs, potato chips and more to make one of those omelets for myself.

All episodes of The Bear Season 4 will be streamable, starting on June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT so, if you want to check it out, grab a Hulu subscription.