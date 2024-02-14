Camila Mendes Shares The One Major Thing About Amazon’s Upgraded She Focused On As A First-Time Producer, And It Made All The Difference For The Rom-Com
Camila Mendes wore multiple hats on the new romantic comedy.
Have you seen Upgraded on Amazon Prime yet? It’s one of the latest romantic comedies to arrive on streaming, and just in time for your Valentine’s Day viewing, no less. The movie not only stars Riverdale cast member Camila Mendes, Upgraded also serves as the actress’ first producing credit, and it sounds like her input made all the difference to her and Archie Renaux’s palpable chemistry.
When CinemaBlend spoke to Camila Mendes about Upgraded, which is now streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription, the actress shared the effect she particularly had on the new rom-com as a producer. In her words:
In the new release, Camila Mendes plays Ana Santos, an intern in the art world who gets upgraded to first-class on a flight from New York City to London for a work trip. While in the fancy airport lounge on her way to the spaced out seating experience at the front of the plane, she has a meet-cute with Archie Renaux’s William and they hit it off. During their early conversations, she says a white lie that she’s really the director of her company rather than the lowly intern that she is, which obviously spirals as the movie progresses.
As Mendes told us during our interview, as a producer on Upgraded, she paid a lot of attention to the banter between Ana and William to make sure the pair’s chemistry was believable to modern audiences and felt true to her and Renaux’s own dynamic. As someone who throughly enjoyed the movie, I can see how her involvement behind the scenes elevated the film and made all the difference to it feeling genuine.
Also during the interview, Mendes shared that the movie allowed her to draw from her own past experience as an intern where she gave a “white lie” of her own. Camila Mendes also expanded on what she has learned from her first producing project, saying this:
Here’s too many more producing experiences for Camila Mendes! Following Upgraded, the actress is set to star in another movie for Amazon Prime, called Música, which has been in the works since 2022, per Deadline. It’s another romantic comedy that will allow Mendes to connect with her Brazilian roots. The movie hits the streaming service this April 4. Until then you can check out Upgraded now and look at what other great movies are on Amazon Prime right now.
Sarah El-Mahmoud
