'Just Added 10 Years To My Life': Pedro Pascal Fans Are Swooning Over Him Quoting Pride & Prejudice While Gazing Into Chris Evans' Eyes, And Same

We mustn't forget there’s a romance with Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans and Dakota Johnson among the upcoming 2025 movies , because wow, what a star-studded trio. Celine Song, the filmmaker who stole our hearts with 2023’s Past Lives, is back for a movie called Materialists , and the cast knows exactly what they are doing by quoting all the best romances on the press tour. The internet is especially afire over Pascal recreating a Pride & Prejudice moment with Chris Evans.

Materialists is on A24’s film slate , but the trailer makes it look like a standard rom-com with some of the biggest movie stars right now. While I’m a bit suspicious of the marketing, this video of the trio playing a game where they quote famous romances to each other hit the spot. Check it:

Well, that was delightful. It’s so much fun to see these three geek out over the great contributions from Hollywood regarding romances over the years as they make their own mark with Materialists. But the part I played back over and over was Pedro Pascal asking Chris Evans to look into his eyes before reciting the Mr. Darcy line in 2005’s Pride & Prejudice.

I recently rewatched Pride & Prejudice in theaters for its 20th anniversary re-release , and Mr. Darcy saying that line to Elizabeth Bennet is just good every time. Fans of Pascal are absolutely obsessing over the actor throwing his own spin on it, too:

“pedro quoting mr darcy just added 10 years to my life” - @majalozo

“pedro quoting mr darcy is my religion” - @i0dana

“I was NOT ready for Pedro as Darcy 😍” - @patriciacortos

“"Chris look into my eyes" *starts reciting Pride & Prejudice* OKAY THEN 🫠💗” - @salivan

“Not me shipping Pedro and Chris after the Mr. Darcy line 😭” - @virginiapeyronel

It was honestly borderline dangerous for A24 to put out this video without warning Pedro Pascal would be saying these words. I can practically hear the shrieks occurring from across the world over the heartthrob channeling Mr. Darcy. If that doesn’t get the romance fans to see Materialists, I don’t know what will!

But don’t worry, Pedro Pascal isn’t the only star of the show in this video. Everyone also loved how up-to-date Evans is with the genre. He even guessed The Notebook quote after Pascal said two words from it. Here are some more comments showing the former Captain America some love:

“Chris saying ‘I’m just a girl.’ 😭❤️” - @giselle_barajas1234

“Chris Evans being a lover boy was not on my bingo card” - @michelleoflions

“Chris lives for rom-coms and we can see that 😭❤️” - @gksarchive7

“Bro Chris is obsessed with the notebook huh 😭” - @bribri_4750

“Chris being a romcom girlie? ABSOLUTELY SAT” - @supernatural_debs

It is pretty great that Chris Evans was clearly the biggest fan of romances between the three of them. The actor even invited Pascal to a Notting Hill movie night after he admitted he’d never seen it. When it comes to Dakota Johnson, my favorite thing that someone pointed out is how she “dares to ask what the prize is” at the end of the game after “sitting between Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal.” Not only that, she got to act beside them and has definitely become pals with Pascal .

Materialists hits theaters on June 13.