The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - September 2021

Veteran subscribers would agree that the ever-evolving catalog of movies on Amazon Prime Video is in endless supply. There is almost too much to choose from, which often leads to more time scrolling to find the best movies on Amazon Prime Video than actually spent enjoying the film.

This is something any movie buff can empathize with, as some might start the night interested in an action-packed romance before wanting something more fantastic with a humorous twist. Then, there are moments when the young ones pop in wanting to join in on the fun, meaning something more family-friendly is in order.

Luckily, you can find all of that and more on Amazon Prime. Of course, as any frequent streamer should know, access to that much content is both a blessing and a curse. Allow us to help narrow down your search with our picks for the best movies currently available to stream as of September 1, 2021, unless otherwise specified.

Do The Right Thing (1989)

On the hottest day of the year, the only thing heating up faster is racial tension between a diverse group of New Yorkers. Writer, director, and star Spike Lee received his first Oscar nomination for Do the Right Thing - a stirring, poignant, and beautifully acted slice-of-life drama that is more timely today than ever.

Stream Do the Right Thing on Amazon Prime.

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

A man (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) finds the girl of his dreams (Zooey Deschanel), only to cower to the realization that his dream of the relationship doesn’t match up with reality. Cleverly told out of order, (500) Days of Summer is the rare kind of rom-com that manages to be both brutally honest about romance and a whimsically funny exaggeration of the topic at the same time.

Stream (500) Days of Summer on Amazon Prime.

Apollo 13 (1995)

Three astronauts (Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton, and Kevin Bacon) must fight to stay alive when an internal malfunction causes a routine trip to the Moon to go haywire in 1970. Ron Howard’s Oscar-winning hit Apollo 13 is one of cinema’s most astonishing tales of bravery, especially because it is true.

Stream Apollo 13 on Amazon Prime.

Rudy (1993)

Despite lacking much athletic ability and dealing with dyslexia, his own undying ambition helps a small town steel mill worker (Sean Astin) achieve his dream of joining the Notre Dame football team. Based on a true story, Rudy is one of the most inspirational and simply best sports movies you will ever see.

Stream Rudy on Amazon Prime.

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

A boy tries to help his recently widowed father (Tom Hanks) find a new wife by getting him on a talk-radio show that catches the attention of a journalist from Baltimore (Meg Ryan). While not the first of Hanks and Ryan’s on screen romances nor the last, Nora Ephron’s Sleepless in Seattle is arguably the most heartwarming.

Stream Sleepless in Seattle on Amazon Prime.

Stuart Little (1999)

An orphaned, talking mouse (Michael J. Fox) is adopted by a human married couple (Geena Davis and Hugh Laurie) with a son (Jonathan Lipnicki) who initially struggles to get along with his brother. From The Lion King director Rob Minkoff and a screenplay co-written by M. Night Shyamalan (yes, that M. Night Shyamalan), Stuart Little is an irresistibly fun and inventive adaptation of E.B. White’s novel.

Stream Stuart Little on Amazon Prime. *

Also try streaming Stuart Little 2 on Amazon Prime.*

The Host (2006)

Residents of Seoul, Korea, struggle to evade an attack from a strange, vicious creature that has emerged from Han River. Not to be confused with the Stephenie Meyer adaptation or a 2020 found footage thriller, The Host is one of the most disturbing and brilliantly crafted monster movies in recent memory and is helmed by Academy Award-winning Parasite director Joon Ho Bong.

Stream The Host on Amazon Prime.

The Descent (2005)

A group of women on a caving expedition in Scotland become trapped underground and soon come to the terrifying discovery that they are not alone down there. Claustrophobic in its setting and relentlessly suspenseful in its execution, The Descent is one of the best horror movies of the 21st Century and easily the finest work of writer and director Neil Marshall.

Stream The Descent on Amazon Prime.

The Social Network (2010)

Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) makes billions and changes the world with a social media platform that becomes unbelievably popular, much to the chagrin of the best friend he cheats out of the company (Andrew Garfield) and wealthy twins who claim it was their idea. With an Oscar-winning script from Aaron Sorkin and the brilliant direction of David Fincher, The Social Network is, arguably, the one masterpiece that best defines our current generation, for better or worse.

Stream The Social Network on Amazon Prime.

Traffic (2000)

Interwoven stories comment on the war on drugs from various perspectives. Steven Soderbergh received a Best Director Oscar for Traffic, the revealing, pulse-pounding ensemble drama inspired by a British miniseries.

Stream Traffic on Amazon Prime.

Young Frankenstein (1974)

After inheriting a castle in Transylvania, a neurosurgeon (Gene Wilder) discovers that the experiments of his infamous grandfather involving bodily reanimation were not so crazy after all. From writer and director Mel Brooks, Young Frankenstein is a hilarious send-up of the classic Universal Monster movie and, perhaps, the finest film inspired by Mary Shelley’s groundbreaking horror novel.

Stream Young Frankenstein on Amazon Prime.

Attack The Block (2011)

Before John Boyega fought intergalactic evil in the Star Wars movies, he fought intergalactic evil in Attack the Block as the de facto leader of a gang of youths caught up in an alien invasion of inner city London. Future Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker also stars in writer and director Joe Cornish’s breathlessly original and poignant sci-fi dramedy executive produced by Edgar Wright.

Stream Attack the Block on Amazon Prime.

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

In the 1960s, Frank Abagnale Jr. pulled one of the most daring and extensive check fraud schemes in history while he was still a teenager. Steven Spielberg directs Leonardo DiCaprio as the young criminal mastermind and Tom Hanks as the FBI agent after him in Catch Me If You Can, a dazzling and refreshingly fun true crime story.

Stream Catch Me If You Can on Amazon Prime. *

Also try streaming The Terminal on Amazon Prime.*

Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)

In the late 1970s, future filmmaker Cameron Crowe posed as a high school student to observe life from the perspective of America’s youth. His findings inspired the screenplay for Fast Times at Ridgemont High - one of the most worshipped and most raunchy teen comedies of all time starring Academy Award-winner Sean Penn in, arguably, his defining role as stoner slacker Jeff Spicoli.

Stream Fast Times at Ridgemont High on Amazon Prime.

Jaws (1975)

A police chief (Roy Scheider), a marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss), and a crusty sailor (Robert Shaw) take on a 25-ft shark that has been terrorizing a local beach. With his hit adaptation of Peter Benchley’s novel, Steven Spielberg did not invent the creature feature (though, arguably, perfected it), but did invent the modern summer blockbuster when Jaws became the highest grossing film of all time (until Star Wars beat it).

Stream Jaws on Amazon Prime. *

Also try streaming E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial on Amazon Prime.*

Moneyball (2011)

General manager of the Oakland A’s, Billy Beane (Brad Pitt), tries a new, computer generated scouting method that would change the business behind major league baseball forever. Based on a true story, Moneyball is a funny and poignant sports movie for sports fans and non-sports fans alike that also stars Jonah Hill in his first Oscar-nominated role.

Stream Moneyball on Amazon Prime.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

A food critic (Julia Roberts) realizes how she actually feels about her longtime platonic friend (Dermot Mulroney) when he becomes engaged to another woman (Cameron Diaz). Potentially cementing Roberts as the unofficial queen of the romantic comedy was her performance in My Best Friend’s Wedding, which has evolved into one of the genre’s most beloved classics.

Stream My Best Friend’s Wedding on Amazon Prime.

Predator (1987)

The most badass crew of commandos you have ever seen meet their match in the form of an otherworldly creature equipped with advanced weaponry and chameleonic technology that make him a master at hunting humans for sport. However, action superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger tries his best to hold his own against the titular Predator in this action-packed sci-fi thriller from the director of Die Hard.

Stream Predator on Amazon Prime. *

Also try streaming Predator 2 on Amazon Prime.*

Sideways (2004)

A divorced high school English teacher (Paul Giamatti) and his soon-to-be wed best friend (Thomas Haden Church) embark on an adventure of fun, relaxation, and unexpected romance in wine country. Director Alexander Payne won an Oscar for his and Jim Taylor’s adaptation of Rex Pickett’s novel Sideways - a thought-provoking dramedy that speaks to the midlife crisis sufferer in all of us.

Stream Sideways on Amazon Prime. *

Also try streaming Election on Amazon Prime.*

The Natural (1984)

A middle-aged man (Robert Redford) becomes a professional baseball star with his seemingly supernatural skills with a bat. Based on the novel by Robert Malamud and directed by Barry Levinson, The Natural is one of the most beloved and inspiring sports movies of all time.

Stream The Natural on Amazon Prime.

Big Fish (2003)

A dying man (Albert Finney) tells his son (Billy Crudup) his life story, which becomes difficult to distinguish between reality and imagination. Ewan McGregor stars as the main character in his youth in Big Fish - considered to be one of the most wondrous and inventive Tim Burton movies of the director’s career.

Stream Big Fish on Amazon Prime.

Guess Who's Coming To Dinner (1967)

A white woman (Katharine Houghton) surprises her father (Spencer Tracy) and mother (Katharine Hepburn) when she introduces them to her fiancé, a Black doctor (Sidney Poitier). As much a poignant satire as it is a serious portrait of racial prejudice, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner is one of the most important films of its time or any time.

Stream Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner on Amazon Prime. *

Also try streaming Lilies of the Filed on Amazon Prime.*

Hellboy (2004)

In the 1940s, a scientist (John Hurt) adopts a demonic child accidentally brought into Earth, who grows up to become the top agent of an organization that keeps tabs on the supernatural. Ron Perlman stars as the title character of Hellboy - a visually stunning comic book movie from writer and director Guillermo del Toro.

Stream Hellboy on Amazon Prime.

Midnight In Paris (2011)

A Hollywood screenwriter (Owen Wilson) struggling with his first novel finds inspiration in notable figures of the 1920s, whom he magically encounters during late nights on a French vacation. Rachel McAdams and Tom Hiddleston also star in Midnight in Paris - an irresistibly charming, Oscar-winning fantasy comedy.

Stream Midnight in Paris on Amazon Prime.

Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)

The search for a secret punk rock show in Manhattan becomes a life-changing night for a heartbroken bass player and a lovelorn college student. Michael Cera and Kat Dennings really do make a cute couple as the title characters of Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist - fun romance based on the novel by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan.

Stream Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist on Amazon Prime.

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

A superficial jock who accepts a bet to make a geeky girl popular, a cheerleading team accused of stealing a rival squad’s routine, and other interwoven stories taking place at John Hughes High School make up this underrated send-up of classic movies about teens. Famous faces in the Not Another Teen Movie cast include Marvel’s Chris Evans, How I Met Your Mother’s Josh Radnor, and Lacey Chabert of Mean Girls fame.

Stream Not Another Teen Movie on Amazon Prime.

On The Waterfront (1954)

A dock worker who “coulda been a contender” witnesses a murder that puts him at odds with his mobser employer. The iconic crime thriller On the Waterfront earned Marlon Brando his first Academy Award for Best Actor in 1955.

Stream On the Waterfront on Amazon Prime.

Patton (1970)

George C. Scott was awarded the Oscar for Best Actor in 1971 for his performance as the famed army general, but famously refused to accept it. Nonetheless, his portrayal is key as to why Patton is one of the most extraordinary and acclaimed biopic and war films in history.

Stream Patton on Amazon Prime. *

Also try streaming The Last Days of Patton on Amazon Prime.*

Philadelphia (1993)

In his first Academy Award-winning role, Tom Hanks plays a lawyer fired when his AIDS diagnosis is exposed, but believes his homosexuality is the true cause. He hires a homophobic attorney (Denzel Washington) to help sue his firm for discrimination in Philadelphia, a powerful social commentary disguised as a legal drama from director Jonathan Demme.

Stream Philadelphia on Amazon Prime.

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

A disgraced magazine reporter (Daniel Craig) enlists the help of a rebellious hacker (Rooney Mara) to find the long-lost niece of an elderly billionaire. This English language adaptation of Stieg Larsson best-seller The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is one of director David Fincher’s most striking thrillers.

Stream The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo on Amazon Prime.

Snatch (2001)

A struggling boxing promoter (Jason Statham), a violent thief (Benicio del Toro), and other eccentric personalities cross paths in pursuit of a priceless diamond. Hilarious and unique in its zany narrative structure, Snatch is, arguably, the definitive movie of Guy Ritchie’s career.

Stream Snatch on Amazon Prime.

The Farewell (2019)

Comedian Awkwafina became the first Asian-American actress to win a Golden Globe for a performance in a feature film for the A24 produced dramedy The Farewell, in which a Chinese family gather to await the impending death of their unwitting matriarch.

Stream The Farewell on Amazon Prime.

Tropic Thunder (2008)

A guerilla-style plan to make a realistic war movie goes wrong, leaving its eccentric cast stranded in the jungles of Vietnam in Tropic Thunder, a thoroughly hilarious and infamously bold Hollywood satire from star and director Ben Stiller.

Stream Tropic Thunder on Amazon Prime.

Sound Of Metal (2020)

Riz Ahmed received a Golden Globe and Oscar nomination for his performance in the powerful, heartbreaking, and inventively executed Amazon Prime original Sound of Metal as a rock and roll drummer struggling with his own identity and purpose when he begins to lose his hearing.

Stream Sound of Metal on Amazon Prime.

The Last Black Man In San Francisco (2019)

After returning to his birthplace in California, a man struggles to feel at home again for a variety of devastating reasons in the A24 produced drama The Last Black Man in San Francisco, a stunning semi-autobiographical retelling of star and co-writer Jimmie Fails’ life story from first-time director Joe Talbot that also features Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors.

Stream The Last Black Man in San Francisco on Amazon Prime.

One Night In Miami (2020)

In her first feature-length directorial effort, Academy Award-winning actress Regina King guides four actors at the top of their game (Leslie Odom Jr., Aldis Hodge, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Eli Goree) as four of the most famous faces of the 1960s civil rights movement in their prime in One Night in Miami, which writer Kemp Powers' also adapts from his own acclaimed stage play.

Stream One Night in Miami on Amazon Prime.

Knives Out (2019)

Agatha Christie would have been proud of Knives Out, truly a "whodunnit like they’ve never done it before" from writer and director Rian Johnson that incorporates a stellar cast (most notably Daniel Craig's dazzling detective role) and inventively puzzling twists on the mystery thriller structure that never cease you keep you guessing.

Stream Knives Out on Amazon Prime.

Vivarium (2020)

With the recent resurgence of Twilight Zone-esque anthology TV series, many films have unsurprisingly attempted to emulate similar styles of analogous, sci-fi social commentary, with Vivarium (starring Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg trapped in a terrifying maze bearing a soulless resemblance to an idyllic suburb) being one of the more unique and persistently unnerving.

Stream Vivarium on Amazon Prime.

Also try streaming The Vast of Night on Amazon Prime.

Midsommar (2019)

As she continues to process a horrific tragedy and endure a rocky relationship with her longtime beau (Jack Reynor), Dani (Florence Pugh) is awfully unprepared for the traumatic and devastating events in store at Midsommar, the seemingly serene, titular Swedish festival in Ari Aster's second, alarmingly successful attempt at unlocking the darkest corners of his audience's souls.

Stream Midsommar on Amazon Prime.

Well, a subscriber to the streaming giant certainly cannot ask for a better assortment of flicks for the ultimate binge. Or could they? What do you believe is the best of the best movies on Amazon Prime Video currently available to stream the moment?

