Jenna Ortega Wants To Direct A Movie, And I’m Impressed By Her Comments On How She’s Already Been Preparing Herself
She has a plan.
Anyone who has been following Jenna Ortega's career in recent years probably won't be surprised to learn that she has aspirations to do more than just act in movies. As demonstrated by controversial actions behind the scenes of the Netflix series Wednesday, she doesn't just want to read words off script pages; she wants to pursue more creative control. One specific goal of hers is to direct a feature, and she already knows what film she wants to make.
Audiences will soon get to see Jenna Ortega back up on the big screen in Hurry Up Tomorrow, and V Magazine has published an interview conducted by co-star Abel Tesfaye (a.k.a. The Weeknd) in which she discusses her creative ambitions. She specifically mentions a project she has been developing for the last decade, and it's something she wants to both star in and direct. Said Ortega,
Death Of A Unicorn, which just hit theaters a few weeks ago thanks to A24, is the first movie in Jenna Ortega's career that has her credited as an executive producer, but she also has that same credit on Hurry Up Tomorrow and the upcoming Wednesday Season 2. That experience has been a toe dip for the actress-cum-filmmaker, and she says in the interview that being a producer has "informed" her effort to get her dream project made.
Ortega says that efforts to actually make the mystery movie have only started recently, but her experience is being put to good use:
Jenna Ortega is currently one of the most popular talents working in Hollywood, and she is using that power as a means to achieve artistic goals. She is coming off the blockbuster success of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and we'll soon see her back playing Wednesday Addams, but she tells The Weeknd that she is principally interested in exploring new areas:
Fans will be able to see Jenna Ortega on the big screen in just a few weeks as Hurry Up Tomorrow will be playing in theaters on May 16, and Wednesday Season 2 is scheduled to arrive for those with a Netflix subscription on August 6. As for Ortega's debut as a director, we'll continue to keep our ears to the ground for news about further development.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I Don’t Know What To Call Sydney Sweeney’s Concert Corset Fit (But I Love It)
Star Trek Has One Big Challenge Facing Its Movies That I Think It Needs To Figure Out For Future Success