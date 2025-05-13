Sofia Carson Already Has Another Netflix Romance On The Way This Year, And I'm Already Swooning Over The Bridgerton Connection

When it comes to 2025 Netflix releases that have come out so far, for me, there’s no competition regarding which one is my favorite. The Life List starring Sofia Carson might have left critics divided , but I was all in on the romantic dramedy about living life to the fullest. Well, it’s been less than two months since its release, and I’ve just learned Carson already has another Netflix romance on the way! And to make matters even better, this movie has a Bridgerton connection.

Carson is set to star in a movie called My Oxford Year, coming to those with a Netflix subscription on August 1! The best part? A Bridgerton star will be her leading man this time around. Check out one of the first look images:

Recognize that guy? It’s Corey Mylchreest from the Queen Charlotte cast !

The English actor memorably played a young King George III in the Bridgerton spinoff we’ve been hoping for a Season 2 of . Since Mylchreest starred in the hit series back in 2023, we haven’t really seen him much in other titles. However, thank goodness he’s got another romance on his hands, this time with Sofia Carson. He absolutely stole our hearts in Queen Charlotte, and now I can't wait to see him do it again in the modern day.

Just take a look at this other photo of him and Carson looking intensely at each other in the rain, and you'll understand my enthusiasm:

My Oxford Year is based on a novel of the same name by Julia Whelan that has a pretty high rating on Goodreads . It’s about an American woman named Ella Durran, who has spent her whole life dreaming about studying at Oxford. However, she gets a different time abroad than she’s expecting when a local teaching the class, Jamie Davenport, becomes a romantic interest of hers.

For the movie, they’ve changed the name of Ella to Anna for some reason, but it looks like the plot is pretty much the same. Plus, it seems like her dreamy co-star is the perfect choice for Jamie Davenport.

While speaking to Netflix , Carson shared why Corey Mylchreest was the perfect leading man for her in My Oxford Year. In her words:

I watched Queen Charlotte in awe of Corey. He’s an extraordinary force of an actor… When it came time to cast Jamie, I always knew it would be Corey. As soon as he walked into the room for our chemistry read in London, Anna and Jamie came to life. Instantly. Corey was a true partner in this experience . . . And together we were dedicated to diving into Anna and Jamie’s love story, to bring it to life with every bit of our hearts.

I’m personally still not over her last leading man, The Life List ’s Kyle Allen , but I absolutely cannot wait to see how these two actors, who are becoming well-known for romances on Netflix, work together.

The Life List was such a hit that it spent six weeks in the top 10 movies on Netflix, and has been viewed this week alone three million times (per Netflix). I imagine My Oxford Year has the potential to be just as popular, and even more swoonworthy!