Dane Cook Explains What He Thinks Went Wrong With Good Luck Chuck
Was there really just one thing?
There was a time when Dane Cook was a household name. He broke through the world of stand-up comedy and became a full-fledged movie star, appearing in films alongside Kevin Costner, Steve Carrell and Jessica Alba. This major run on the silver screen was short-lived though, and while he put in some decent work, the outcome of this over-exposure was a few not-so-great romantic comedies. One such film was Good Luck Chuck, which was notoriously panned by critics, and now Dane Cook has revealed to us what he thinks went wrong with the film.
I recently caught up with the comic to discuss his new special Above It All, and when I asked if there was anything in his career he regrets, he said this:
Good Luck Chuck stars Dane Cook as Charlie, a young man with a very unusual curse. When he sleeps with a woman, she ends up finding the love of her life… and it’s never him. When he falls for Jessica Alba’s Cam, he becomes worried that he’s going to lose her too, and shenanigans ensue. It’s kind of a silly premise, sure, but that’s not what sank the film. After all, as Cook said, they weren't trying to set the world on fire, but even for a sex-romp, it may have been unnecessarily raunchy. Right now, the film sits at 5% on Rotten Tomatoes.
As previously mentioned, Dane Cook was very famous at this point in time. He was being referenced on Jeopardy!, praised by Steven Spielberg, and even auditioned to play Captain America, though he did get in some trouble with Marvel for that one. Because of this whirlwind moment in his life, he had some crazy early 2000s stories to tell during our conversation, like the time he kissed Charlize Theron’s ass on national television.
Although Dane Cook’s career has changed since then, he’s still truckin’ and just released his new stand-up special Above It All. While other comedians like Gabriel Iglesias are bringing huge specials over to Netflix, Dane Cook prefers to have full ownership over everything he does at this stage of his career. This is why Above It All is currently available exclusively on his website, despite receiving offers for the special to live permanently on streaming platforms. In fact, Dane Cook feels so passionately about maintaining ownership over his work that he went on to say it’s a major factor he wishes he’d have done differently with Good Luck Chuck:
Check out Above It All on Dane Cook’s website right now! If stand-up comedy isn’t your jam, see what movies are coming our way this year with our 2022 movie release schedule.
Jeff is a film buff who is ridden with gratitude that he gets to spout opinions about them for a living. He currently resides in Los Angeles, where he spends his time complaining about Los Angeles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.