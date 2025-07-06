How Katy Perry Allegedly Feels About Orlando Bloom Rubbing Shoulders With Sydney Sweeney And Other Female Celebs Following Their Breakup

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have officially called it quits, as reports surfaced just weeks ago that the couple decided to part ways after nine years together. Only recently have the two publicly addressed their breakup and, in the meantime, speculation regarding what led to the split continue As insiders continue to drop claims about the two stars, one just dropped some supposed details involving Perry. Allegedly, the pop singer has strong feelings about Bloom hanging out with Sydney Sweeney and other starlets since they parted ways.

At the end of June, Orlando Bloom went viral for attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Italy. Among the celebrity guests that attended – aside from Bloom – were members of the Kardashian/Jenner family, Tom Brady and Oprah. During the weekend, Bloom was spotted spending time with Sydney Sweeney in Venice, and he mingled with the likes of Naomi Campbell and Sofia Vergara as well. A source now tells DailyMail.com that Katy Perry – who shares daughter Daisy (4) with Bloom – isn’t too pleased:

It's disappointing. It's hurtful and annoying. If he's going to behave like an acting-up adolescent, that's on him. She's going to continue to work and take care of Daisy. Katy knows that he's free to do whatever the hell he wants to do, she hoped he'd do it a little more discreetly and thoughtfully. So she's disappointed and sad.

Those comments should be taken with a massive grain of salt, at the moment. It’s also worth mentioning that any speculation of romantic sparks between Orlando Bloom and Sydney Sweeney was swiftly shot down. Per reports, Sweeney is still single following her split from fiancé Jonathan Davino. In fact, it’s been reported that Sweeney – who was also spotted with bachelor Tom Brady – was only at the wedding to “pay respects” to boss Jeff Bezos, given she’s starring in a film from Amazon MGM Studios. Still, it seems Bloom’s interactions with Sweeney and others has caused some strife.

It was in 2016 that the Perry/Bloom relationship began, and the two subsequently became one of Hollywood’s most discussed couples. The pair made headlines in a big way back in 2020 when Perry gave birth to daughter Daisy. Bloom and Perry’s desire to create a positive household for Daisy allegedly figured into their decision to break up. However, it’s been reported that they’re also working to co-parent accordingly.

Reps for both the Pirates of the Caribbean alum and the “Roar” singer addressed their split just days ago, telling Us Weekly that they would “continue to be seen together as a family” and that they would be “raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect.” Bloom hasn’t discussed his current relationship status in depth, though he did share a cryptic message about the importance of taking a “first step.”

Ultimately, only Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom know what’s truly going on within this stage of their relationship amid rumors of drama. What seems evident based on their joint statement and reports from insiders, is that they both want the best for their daughter. At this time, the public at large can provide them with the privacy they requested as they seek to navigate this new chapter in their lives.