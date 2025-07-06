As Questions Surround Bachelor In Paradise, Hannah Brown Gave Me Her Honest Opinion About The Goldens Joining The Cast

We are now mere hours away from Bachelor in Paradise making its return to the 2025 TV schedule for its milestone 10th season, and there are a lot of questions about what’s to come. What “newness” will new showrunner Scott Teti bring? Will he succeed where Season 9 failed in producing lasting relationships? Most of all, fans are wondering how the Goldens will fit into everything. Hannah Brown spoke with CinemaBlend, and she shared her honest opinion of combining two generations on the beach.

Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown has joined Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise and, through her new gig of pouring champagne and acting as “Paradise Relations,” she said she got to witness first-hand the wisdom that The Golden Bachelor alumni bring to the show. Brown told me:

I think people are going to find the Goldens very refreshing to watch, but also how the Goldens really help encourage and give advice to the younger cast is so valuable and beautiful and also really, really fun to see them mingle together.

The premiere seasons of The Golden Bachelor/Bachelorette brought a wholesome message to the reality dating space, showing that it’s never too late to find romance, and that regardless of age, everyone is deserving of love and happiness. It sounds like not only will we be able to see the Goldens continue on their own journeys, but we’ll see them share their experiences with the younger generation. Hannah Brown continued:

They're the best. I know some people are like, 'How is that going to work?' Just trust me, it works, and it is such a treat and so fun.

One of the first questions Bachelor Nation collectively asked upon news that the Goldens were coming to Paradise was whether or not we might see someone cross generational boundaries for an age-gap romance. Host Jesse Palmer and bartender Wells Adams even saw some backlash from Bachelor alumni for expressing “hope” that it would happen.

We'll have to watch to see what goes down, but for her part, Hannah Brown couldn’t get enough of the Goldens, and in fact, she said they “made everything better.” In her words:

Oh my gosh. I love the Golden contestants. I think they made everything better. They are so amazing. This was my first time getting to meet the Goldens myself, and I just wanted to hang out with them all day. I didn't want to do my job. I was trying to take my 15 every 15 minutes, just so I could hang out with them.

It sounds like we’re in for a lot of fun — reports from the set indicated that the Goldens were partying even harder than their counterparts — when the elder generation hits the beach. The first wave of BiP Season 10 cast members contained no Goldens, and it was later revealed they’ll be starting their journey in Episode 3.

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including next-day airings of current shows like Bachelor in Paradise, as well as original shows and movies. And new and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

Don’t miss the premiere at 8 p.m. ET Monday, July 7, on ABC and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription. Also be sure to pick up Hannah Brown’s new novel, The Four Engagement Rings of Sybil Rain, which is available now.