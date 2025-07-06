CBS Dropped A Big Brother VIdeo With Houseguests Promoting Season 27, And Fans Might've Already Figured Out Their Names

The premiere of Big Brother Season 27 is just days away, but that's not soon enough for some. The house and theme were revealed, as well as the existence of a mystery 17th Houseguest. CBS decided to tease fans just a bit more by dropping a five-second promo featuring five of the new contestants. Here's the wild part: it seems like the online community has already figured out who all five of them are.

I should expect nothing less from the same community that figured out Cirie Fields was on BB25 before that news was officially revealed, and has successfully identified various workplaces and side hustles of many previous Houseguests long before they exited the house. Still, the fact that the first five Houseguests we've seen were identified from such a short clip is wild, especially after actually seeing the commercial that started the hunt to track them down.

🚨 | The first FIVE houseguests for Season 27 of Big Brother US have been revealed in a promo on CBS. #BB27 #BigBrother pic.twitter.com/KsQJOvsEQ3July 5, 2025

Five seconds, only faces, and without anyone getting more than a second of screentime. That's all the Big Brother faithfuls had to go on, and yet they collaboratively posted results like they'd been using Paramount+ subscriptions to watch the quintet on live feeds for weeks now. According to reputable insider @HamsterWatch, these are the names of each Houseguest featured in the above video, in order of appearance, with their Instagram pages linked.

Not even The Masked Singer fandom is that good at figuring out identities that quickly, so props to the Big Brother fans who figured all of this out with so little information in less than a day. CBS may want to uses masks next time.

That said, I do want to stress that none of this has officially been confirmed, though the IG pages make me feel pretty confident that the fans got it right. (If that's not the case, though, heaven forgive us all for any non-contestants who get thrust into the spotlight unawares.)

More On Big Brother (Image credit: CBS) Big Brother Reportedly Changed Up Its Live Feeds Plans, And I'm Flabbergasted By How Much Fans Will Be Missing

While the initial assumption by some was that CBS "leaked" the commercial too early, I'm not buying that. First off, I'm not sure a network can "leak" its own show, especially during its standard broadcast. Second, I feel that now that we know the theme is "murder mystery," this has to be a stunt to get everyone to do a little detective work before the season officially starts.

After all, CBS is well aware of how passionate the Big Brother fan base can be. They've done everything from using megaphones across from the house lot to try to expose unfair gameplay tactics to Houseguests, to even chartering planes to send messages via the sky. Compared to those stunts, doing a bit of rapid internet research is small potatoes.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Watch the current Big Brother season on Paramount+, or fire up an old season and revisit some of the worst Have-Not Rooms of all time, depending on which you watch. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.

I'm sure we'll know before Big Brother Season 27's July 10 premiere on CBS who the identities of each and every Houseguest. Until then, I'm sure the show's social media accounts will continue to drip-feed information, maybe just to test the limits of the community's investigative skills.