Drop's Use Of Internet Memes Is Awesome For A Thriller Film, But It Was Way Harder Than You'd Think To 'Get Permission'
"It was a bit of a battle."
Drop is one of the most clever original concepts we’ve seen among 2025 movie releases so far, especially for how it turns an everyday object like a cellphone into something terrifying. When CinemaBlend spoke to Drop’s director, Christopher Landon, about making the movie, he shared one unique problem the film posed, and it has everything to do with memes. Yes, memes.
The Blumhouse thriller follows single mom Violet (Meghann Fahy) as she tries to get back out there by going to dinner after hitting it off with a photographer named Henry (Brandon Sklenar) on a dating app. However, when she gets to the fancy high-rise Chicago building, she starts to receive "Digi-Drops" (similar to Airdrop) of memes from an unknown user that quickly turn into threats. When I asked Landon about getting the memes in Drop, he had this to say:
While we might share memes from the internet all the time with each other, when it comes to a famous meme being used in a movie like Drop, filmmakers have to get the rights in order to use them. Drop's director shared that it actually “ took months” for many of the classic memes in the movie to get the green light from their respective owners. He also said this:
Landon chose not to name the meme that was the toughest to nab, but I guess one can play a guessing game while watching the new streaming release. After we called the movie “a solid high-concept thriller” in our Drop review when it was released in theaters in April, it just became available to watch on Peacock.
Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Drop is the latest of 2025 titles that can be streamed with a Peacock subscription. Other new movies from this year on the service is Love Hurts, Woman In The Yard and Wolf Man. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.
During my conversation with the director, where we also talked about making a rare original movie amidst a crowd of remakes and hiding his villain in plain sight for the thrilling premise, he also shared why it was important to him for the memes to make it into the movie, despite the “challenge” to do so. In his words:
Have you ever been sent a meme through the drop function on phones? I know that I have at places like concerts, and it can be creepy sometimes. Drop takes this idea to a whole new level as Violet and her young son become threatened by the person behind these meme drops.
Now, I know I’ll never look at some of those famous photos the same again after seeing this fun thriller.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.