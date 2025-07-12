O.J. Simpson's Lawyer Has A Warning About What's Next For Diddy, Despite Mixed Verdict

It’s been nearly two weeks since a verdict was delivered in the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs. The 55-year-old rapper ultimately received a mixed verdict, which saw him found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but not guilty on a count of racketeering and sex-trafficking each. After the mixed verdict was delivered, Combs was denied bail, and he’s currently awaiting his sentence. Legal experts, all the while, continue to weigh in on the matter, with O.J. Simpson’s former lawyer being one of the latest to do so.

The racketeering (or RICO) charge in Diddy’s case was the most severe offense that prosecutors were pursuing. So some experts have opined that the embattled music and fashion mogul saw a significant win in that he was found guilty on that charge. Robert Shapiro, however, is still of the belief that the rapper will receive 2.5 to 3.5 years. Additionally, Shapiro shared the following sentiments with Fox News:

Whether or not he had a criminal history, I don't know. That could raise it. But, having said that and having seen that this judge did not release him on bail, I think a message may be coming that you're going to be spending a lot more time, so no reason to let you come out and come back in.

More on Diddy (Image credit: Diddy/Piers Morgan Uncensored) What’s Next For Diddy? Do He And Kanye West Plan To Collaborate?

Robert Shapiro is certainly no stranger to high-profile legal cases, as he was one of the key members of O.J. Simpson’s legal team when he was on trial for the murders of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman. Ultimately, Shapiro and his colleagues were successful in defending Brown, who was ultimately acquitted. It should be said, however, that there are different variables in play when it comes to the late Simpson’s case and that of Sean Combs. There’s also the fact that Combs has now been convicted and facing jail time. Based on the charges, he could face a maximum of 20 years behind bars, though prosecutors recommended between four and five years.

Diddy’s stint in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center began in late 2024 after he was arrested. Before he was taken into custody, the “Let's Get It” performer was facing a number of lawsuits pertaining to alleged violence, sexual assault and sex-trafficking. The first of those suits came in 2023 from his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, who also testified at his trial. A major point of discussion in the situation is the 2016 hotel footage that shows Diddy assaulting Ventura. Robert Shapiro thinks this could factor into sentencing, too:

If the judge looks at that tape in his mind and is reminded about it again… I think there is a real chance that a substantial sentence will be forthcoming.

A lot of uncertainty remains for Sean Combs and those in his orbit right now. The Grammy winner’s bodyguard, Big Homie, is aiming to leave the US in fear of retaliation from certain forces, and even Combs’ personal chef is worried about the future. Despite the unknown variables, Combs’ lawyers expressed enthusiasm over the verdict. After the ruling was confirmed, the rapper’s legal team said they were “not nearly done fighting” and were “just getting started.”

Diddy’s sentencing is set to take place on October 3, and he’ll remain behind bars in the meantime. Like the rest of us, Robert Shapiro will just have to wait and see what Judge Arun Subramanian decides upon.