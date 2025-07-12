I Can't Get Over The Responses To Ginny And Georgia's Austin Aging On The Show, And Neither Can He: 'The Fans Are Really Funny'

The following article contains minor spoilers for Ginny & Georgia Season 3. If you're not caught up on the series, you can check out all ten episodes with a Netflix subscription .

When it comes to the 2025 Netflix schedule , one of the biggest releases was Ginny & Georgia's long-awaited third season. With that came another season of Austin being in fourth grade, even though the person who plays him, Diesel La Torraca, is well into his teens. But thankfully, even the actor has had a lot of fun with the sudden age-jumps.

I had the chance to talk with La Torraca, and I pointed out how viewers have begun to notice the significant growth he's shown compared to Austin's stagnant age in the show. I knew I had to ask about the countless memes and how he felt bout them, and La Torraca was honest when he responded, saying he's openly interacted with the topic and has found it "really funny:"

I've seen a very good chunk of it, and interacted with it, reposted and stuff like that. The fans are really funny. I love how they've taken it in a kind of light way and are going with a joke about it instead of taking it as a bad thing. The way that has gone is really great and really funny and I have seen a lot of it.

Honestly, that's such a fun way to look at it. It's not like La Torraca is the one behind the scenes calling the shots about the amount of time it takes to make a season. While Ginny & Georgia is one of the most bingeable series on Netflix , that doesn't excuse it from the two-year Netflix curse, where we're waiting for years for a series to return.

Even so, there has been a lot of discussion about what could happen next in Season 4 of Ginny & Georgia , which has already been confirmed. There's a huge plot point up in the air right now – Georgia's surprise pregnancy – that will play a big part. There's also Marcus' transition into rehab and trying to recover himself after a heavy bout of depression – something I believe Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia did right.

However, one of the biggest moments fans have discussed revolves around Austin and how he essentially sent his dad to prison by going along with Ginny's scheme. This, in turn, led him to lash out at Ginny, and to me, it feels like the beginning of a new version of Austin that we are not prepared for.

In the canon of the series, it's currently the summer after sophomore year, so that means that if we continue his yearly format, Austin will be in, what, fifth grade? And Diesel La Torraca will be…16 at this rate if it comes out in 2027. Goodness.

Here's hoping that Season 4 comes sooner and maybe there's a time jump. But if there's not, at least La Torraca is taking it with in stride – and most likely will enjoy the fresh slew of memes that will surround it when it inevitably premieres.