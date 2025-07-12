Game Of Thrones' Maisie Williams Found Her First Big Movie In Years, And It's Going High On My 2026 Must-Watch List

It’s wild when you think about it, but Game of Thrones fans got to watch Maisie Williams grow up in front of our eyes as Arya Stark. The actress is 28 these days, and has understandably been moving away from roles as high-profile as George R.R. Martin’s fantasy character, but she just joined one of 2026’s upcoming movies , and I couldn’t be more excited to see her in a big movie.

Maisie Williams Has Been Cast In Practical Magic 2

Deadline reports that Maisie Williams will be in the second Practical Magic movie with the likes of Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, the latter of whom broke her silence about the sequel in late 2024. The movie follows the 1998 romantic fantasy about a pair of sisters (Bullock and Kidman) who are descendants of a long line of witches.

Williams’ casting announcement was joined by word that Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing from the original movie are coming back as the Owens’ aunts. Oh, and The Kissing Booth’s Joey King, Foundation’s Lee Pace, Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña, and House of the Dragon's Solly McLeod are also in the cast.

It was announced that Joey King will be playing the daughter of Bullock’s Sally, but it was not disclosed who Williams or any of the new actors will be playing. Even though I have no idea what the Game of Thrones actor’s role will be, I love that she’s finally got a big movie for herself, and one that will have her back into the fantasy world – though this time through a much lighter and less serious lens.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Now I'm Just Getting More Excited For The Sequel's 2026 Release

I had wondered when the last time was that Maisie Williams had been in a proper big movie since the ending of Game of Thrones , and the last one for her was actually The New Mutants back in 2020, which was surrounded by controversy and chaos amidst the Disney/Fox merger. Even before Williams’ name was tied to the project, I’ve been excited about this movie.

I love that Bullock and Kidman will be back alongside the original writer of the ‘90s cozy autumn movie, who has teased that fans will be “very pleased” with what they are cooking up in their cauldron. Susanne Bier, who helmed The Perfect Couple and Bird Box, will direct it!

Could Maisie Williams be playing the daughter of Nicole Kidman’s character? Or maybe a friend of Sally’s daughter? Either way, there are not a lot of sequels I’m excited for, but this one is highlighted and circled as a 2026 must-watch for me, now even more because Williams is part of it. Practical Magic 2 is set to hit theaters on September 18, 2026.