See Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Hanging Out Together With Their Kids, This Time At A Red Sox Game

Though they’ve been divorced for several years now, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have seemingly maintained a tight relationship. Both stars have been spotted together in various social settings on multiple occasions, and that’s especially been the case over the past several months. What also binds Garner and Affleck together is the fact that they share three children, and they still get together as a family. To that point, the Daredevil actors were just photographed with a couple of their children while taking in a baseball game.

Something that’s wildly known about Ben Affleck (52) is that he’s a serious sports fan and is particularly passionate about the teams of his hometown of Boston. Given that, seeing him attending a Boston Red Sox game this week wasn’t all that shocking. What was pleasantly surprising, however, was the sight of Jennifer Garner (53) alongside him with two of their kids, 16-year-old Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck and 13-year-old Samuel Affleck. (19-year-old Violet Anne Affleck was not present.) Check out a photo of the group:

(Image credit: Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

First off, can we just take a moment to appreciate the seats that the Affleck/Garner crew procured at Fenway Park this past Friday? It’s honestly quite sweet to see the family taking in a match between the Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays. While we can’t speak to the exact nature of their interactions, Garner and Affleck’s smiles seem to indicate that they were in pleasant moods at the time. All in all, this latest family outing would seem to lend credence to the notion that the bond between these former spouses are still sturdy.

Anyone who’s been closely following Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s relationship likely knows that the two have remained more than cordial since they divorced after 13 years of marriage in 2018. The 2024 holiday season was particularly eventful for the two, as they spent Thanksgiving together, volunteering with the Midnight Mission in Los Angeles. Shortly after that, it was reported that Garner invited Affleck to spend Christmas with her and their kids.

While there’s been speculation as to whether these frequent Affleck/Garner meetups are an indication of romantic sparks, insiders have shot down such assumptions. Sources who are allegedly close to the stars say Garner and Affleck hang out so much due to having a close “friendship” that goes “beyond co-parenting.” Despite that, it’s also been alleged that the time they’ve been spending together has caused some “third wheel” trouble with Garner’s current partner, John Miller. Those claims have not been substantiated, however.

Someone who reportedly didn’t have problems with the two exes remaining close was Jennifer Lopez, who finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck earlier this year. During her marriage to Affleck, Lopez reportedly became close to his ex-wife. Sources have also alleged that JLo has even remained friendly with the 13 Going on 30 star in the aftermath of her own split from Affleck.

It goes without saying that the public can only speculate as to the exact nature of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s current relationship. At the very least though, a number of signs seem to point to them trying to maintain a cordial dynamic as co-parents. Personally, I’m curious as to whether they and their kids will embark on any other group outings before the summer is over.