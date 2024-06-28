How Can Fans Help Star Trek: Prodigy Get Renewed For Season 3? The Creators Share The Best Thing They Can Do

It was dark times for Star Trek fans last year when Prodigy was canceled while Season 2 was being made, but fortunately, it was saved and fans can stream the upcoming Trek series with a Netflix subscription beginning July 1st. After that, the future of the animated series is unknown, but I can imagine that many will want more adventures. Fortunately, CinemaBlend learned what fans must do to see Season 3, and it's relatively simple.

I had the honor of speaking to Prodigy co-creators Kevin and Dan Hageman about the series' new season and asked straight up what Star Trek fans need to do if they want to see more episodes. Watching the whole season within the ideal month-long streaming window is a given, but Dan gave a bit more homework for Trekkies who want to ensure a renewal by Netflix and make it a no-brainer decision:

Share their love of it. Watch it, share their love of it, let other people know. Spread the Trek.

Watching the series isn't enough, and it will be on fans between now and in the first month of release to get people who aren't already planning to watch to check out the series. It can be children, Star Trek fans who still aren't watching for some reason or just your grandmother. Everyone needs to find another fan to watch, and that's coming from the co-creators of Star Trek: Prodigy.

Kevin Hageman echoed his brother's thoughts, and while he's told CinemaBlend he thinks that Netflix is a better fit for the series, it seems clear it will be held to a different standard. As such, they need more than fans to watch the first go-around, considering that wasn't even enough to warrant a return on Paramount+:

I'm so happy to see the Trek audience embrace us but I think on a platform like Netflix it has to be a blockbuster. It needs a bigger audience than just the Trek audience. We need to get all those kids out there who are on Netflix, who might watch Star Wars but they don't even know what Star Trek is. We need to get those kids hooked on our show.

Star Trek fans must become missionaries (which is a bit ironic given Gene Roddenberry's atheist values) and preach the great things about Prodigy that are worth checking out. It's given Voyager fans a chance to see Janeway story ideas that the original series sidestepped, and promises a satisfying end to the quest to find Chakotay as he remains lost in time.

Encouraging other sci-fi fans to give Star Trek: Prodigy a try may feel awkward, but straight from the mouths of the brothers at the head of it all, it's going to be something that needs to be done to ensure the series has a future on Netflix. It's also something that is very Star Trek, as fan efforts are what brought the franchise back to television after its initial cancellation. In the wake of Lower Decks concluding the series with Season 5, can't we all band together and ensure animated Trek doesn't disappear completely in 2024? I'll be doing my part, and while I can't talk about this season in detail and what I've seen just yet, I think it's worth fighting for more adventures.

Star Trek: Prodigy premieres on Netflix on July 1st, so there's plenty of time to convince at least one person in your life to try it out. Let's all band together and help out a show we love. Hopefully this ensure it sticks around streaming for a long time.