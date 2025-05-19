Star Trek: Prodigy's Showrunners Speak Out Ahead Of The Show's Netflix Exit, And I'm Hoping This Is Good News

Despite the upcoming Star Trek shows on the way, a certain subset of the fandom is upset after learning yet another promising series is likely going away. Netflix is reportedly removing the acclaimed animated series Star Trek: Prodigy in two waves, with no confirmed plans for it a third season to debut elsewhere. I feared this meant the series stood little chance at a renewal, but the showrunners' latest comments provided me a little hope for the opposite.

Kevin & Dan Hageman hit up X not long after the news broke about Star Trek: Prodigy, and they provided some much-needed context behind the decision. It seems the removal was specifically tied to the license expiring more than anything else, and while we may not be able to enjoy it forever using a Netflix subscription, the brothers maintain hope that another platform will step up. In their words:

While the future removal of #StarTrekProdigy on Netflix is disconcerting, it has little to do with lack of viewership or anything nefarious. The license for S1 is up June 24, and S2 Dec 31. We hold out hope someone will pick it up. The next generation of Trek fans deserve it.May 14, 2025

I do hope they are right, and that by this time next year we'll either see Star Trek: Prodigy back on Paramount+ or on another streamer to be enjoyed by audiences, young and old. With every other show available with a Paramount+ subscription, it would be great to see the series back in with the rest, even if there are no plans to bring it back for another season.

As far as the odds go concerning Star Trek: Prodigy returning for a new season, I would say there are a few things to consider. Kate Mulgrew has recently talked about returning to live-action as Janeway, which has me thinking there are plans in the background to make that happen. If something like that did happen, I know that a show like Prodigy might be jeopardized because using the same character across two shows simultaneously would be tough to navigate while maintaining canon.

At the same time, we've heard from Section 31 actor Robert Kazinsky that the franchise wants to pull in new fans, and what better way to do that than with an animated series that pulls in a younger generation? While I can't speak to the series' success or viewership, shows like this will remain on streaming forever. Even if it comes at a loss, investing in an entry-point franchise for a younger audience for the overall health of the Star Trek franchise is the way to go.

We don't know what Star Trek has coming down the pipeline beyond two new seasons of Strange New Worlds and the first season of Starfleet Academy. Perhaps there are plans to make more content suitable for a younger audience, or a show that doesn't take as much foreknowledge of the franchise to dive into. We can only put faith in the powers that be, and hopefully, if there isn't, this means that there are plans to bring back Prodigy for another season.

Star Trek: Prodigy is still on Netflix, but Season 1 will be removed on June 24th. Now is the time to watch for those who haven't, because we don't know if or when we may see it on streaming again.