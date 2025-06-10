How The Orville Leaned Into Channeling Star Trek: The Next Generation, According To Jonathan Frakes

As we roll into summertime on the 2025 TV schedule, sci-fi fans are still wondering when we'll get news on The Orville Season 4. Adrianne Palicki's latest update suggested it may not happen, which contradicts Scott Grimes' announcement last year that the show would be in development. As we wait for more (or any) answers, why not revisit Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes talking about how the series nailed the style of The Next Generation?

Frakes, who has become a Star Trek legend both behind and in front of the camera, spoke at Indiana Comic Con about The Orville and had nothing but love for Seth MacFarlane's series. Collider reported on the legend talking about his time directing on the series, as well as the others from Trek who have helped out on the show:

Seth MacFarlane is arguably our biggest celebrity fan. He hired Brannon Braga, who worked on a lot of our best stuff. He hired me to direct. He hired cinematographer Marvin Rush. He brought in Robbie Duncan McNeill to direct a couple of episodes. He really leaned into the Next Gen pedigree. I think people thought it was going to be silly—and it was, but it also had a lot of lore and depth. He's a great storyteller, and he knows exactly what he wants.

He didn't even mention that Penny Johnson Jerald appeared on both Star Trek and The Orville, but that might be because she detests comparisons between the two. Even so, it's hardly a secret that Seth MacFarlane's series leaned heavily on the formula that made The Next Generation so successful, and that he himself is a huge fan of Trek. In fact, MacFarlane was once an extra on the cast of Enterprise, which came at the tail-end of the TNG era.

Those who love The Orville are likely aware of the Star Trek influence, and the number of franchise stars from the latter who have made their way to the series. Unfortunately, the series has wound up in the same position as the original Trek series, with an unsure future following three seasons that are available to stream with a Disney+ subscription.

If there's any consolation, Seth MacFarlane set up Season 3 so that the series could continue and have a conclusive ending. The penultimate episode featured some major developments that a new season would likely cover, while the season finale provided a wrap-up point for the characters that could serve as a series finale if needed.

Despite that, I think it's fair to say that many are frustrated with the situation, and wondering why Disney or Hulu hasn't announced anything about whether The Orville is renewed or canceled. We recently passed the three-year mark since Season 3 concluded, and fans were waiting for an answer on Season 4 long before that. I'd like to say I'm optimistic we'll get some sort of update on it when San Diego Comic-Con happens this year, but honestly, I'm kind of expecting it to be ignored yet again.

Continue to enjoy The Orville on Disney+ and Hulu, and maybe we'll eventually get some news from either streamer about whether it'll come back for a new season. As for Star Trek, it's over on Paramount+, and there's no shortage of upcoming Trek shows on the way for sci-fi fans to enjoy.