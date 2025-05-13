Looks Like Star Trek: Prodigy Just Got Another Nail In Its Coffin, And I Don't Understand Why Paramount Isn’t Bringing This Series Back

After some unfortunate cancellations, it seemed like Star Trek was on an upward trajectory thanks to a few promising upcoming Trek shows on the horizon. Unfortunately, the cancellation Ceti Eel is threatening to bore its way into the ears of fans once again as some upsetting news about Prodigy has arrived.

Last we checked in on the series, fans were raving about how great Season 2 was after those episodes began streaming with a Netflix subscriptions, and also saying the Star Trek series managed to create a show that served both younger audiences and diehard adult fans. Unfortunately, it looks like any prospect of seeing the show return is fading fast, leaving me with one big question for the decision-makers at Paramount.

Star Trek: Prodigy Is Being Removed From Netflix, With No News On Season 3

Reports from What's On Netflix indicate the streamer will be removing Star Trek: Prodigy from its library in two phases. Season 1 will be taken off the platform on June 24th, and Season 2 is set to get yanked on New Year's Day 2026. After that, it's unknown if either season will be available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription, or any details for what will happen next.

With Netflix removing both seasons less than a year from now, it's safe to say plans for Star Trek: Prodigy Season 3 aren't looking too good. In fairness, the Hageman brothers encouraged fans to watch if they wanted a new season, and there possibly just weren't enough fans clued in on that initiative. While Netflix's larger viewership base was an advantage, the series only drew about 3.4 million views over a two-year stretch. As mentioned by What's On Netflix, the previously renewed Blue Eye Samurai earned 20.5 million views in comparison.

Paramount Allegedly Wants New Fans In Star Trek, So Why Is Prodigy Going Away?

As we're set to lose yet another Star Trek show, I can't help but think back to what Section 31 actor Robert Kazinsky said he heard from Director Olatunde Osunsanmi when talking about the movie. Essentially, the fandom is dying, and Paramount and the franchise are doing what they can to pull in fresh blood to keep things rolling well into the future.

I think the reviews for Section 31 showed that "luring in Oscar winners with scripts that pull from the source material as little as possible" is not the ideal way forward. I think the most obvious route now is to continuing trying to lure in younger audiences. Starfleet Academy looks like it's an attempt to reach a younger teen to twenty-something crowd in addition to fans, but is Paramount just going to give up on Prodigy?

It's a question I want to know the answer to, especially with how beloved the series was. Let's not forget that in addition to having strong ties to Star Trek: Voyager, it also had Fallout star Ella Purnell as the voice of Gwyn. Maybe Paramount brings back this series and it doesn't bring in a ton of viewers, but if the goal is to bring in new fans, isn't it worth keeping around? I would think so, but I'm not crunching the numbers at major streamers, and just a fan who wants more quality Trek shows.

Stream Star Trek: Prodigy while you can on Netflix. I'll continue to keep my fingers crossed that some positive news on the series is on the way, and that there's someone out there willing to see what this show brings to the table.