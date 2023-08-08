Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3's James Gunn And Chris Pratt Dig Into The Details Of The Movie's Post-Credits Scene

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive place with countless properties , but a few stand out as fan favorites. For those of us who watched the Marvel movies in order, James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy is likely in that category. The trilogy came to a close with Vol. 3, which offered satisfying endings for the team of cosmic heroes. Gunn and Chris Pratt dug into the details of the movie's post-credits scene when speaking with CinemaBlend.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was one of Phase Five's biggest hits so far, thanks to the franchise's stellar reputation among Marvel fans. While those moviegoers were expecting a few members of the team to die, they all surprisingly made it out alive. As for Peter Quill, he returned to Earth to reunite with his grandfather. The post-credits scene saw them talking about neighborhood drama, rather than setting up major MCU events. As you can see in the video above, Chris Pratt and James Gunn spoke about the origin of that scene with CinemaBlend during Guardians 3's press conference. As they put it:

Pratt: It was an improvised run, wasn't it?

It was an improvised run, wasn't it? Gunn: Yeah, I was just saying talk about something, but you're just talking about a neighbor. And he's not going to mow the lawn. The mother of that guy asked him to mow the lawn.

Well, there you have it. It looks like the dialogue in the Guardians 3's post-credits scene wasn't written by James Gunn like the rest of the script. Instead, the mundane conversation was improvised, including the residential drama related to the mowing of lawns. And that process definitely worked, at the sequence stands out among the MCU's other credit sequences.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

James Gunn and Chris Pratt's comments to CinemaBlend offer a peek behind the curtain of producing a major blockbuster like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While Gunn has a reputation for having a very specific vision, there were still some moments of the acclaimed blockbuster that came together on the fly. And that includes that delightfully pedestrian post-credits scene.

As previously mentioned, the ending of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 surprised fans, especially for those of us who were expecting for at least one character to perish throughout the cosmic adventure. Rocket was in danger throughout most of the movie, although the team was able to save him. He became the new leader of the team, while Peter Quill returned to Earth. Star-Lord and Gamora never got back together, which is another plot twist that surprised audiences. But he finally got to be with his family again, and find some love on the Earth that otherwise housed his trauma.

The final moments of Guardians 3 revealed that Star-Lord was going to return to the MCU... eventually. It's currently unclear when, but perhaps the most obvious choice would be Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. We'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.