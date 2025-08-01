'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' SPOILER Interview With Director Matt Shakman

“The Fantastic Four: The First Steps” is in theaters now, and we sat down with director Matt Shakman to ask any question that you might have following Marvel’s latest blockbuster! This includes a breakdown of where we are on the Marvel timeline, details surrounding that crazy post-credit scene, what’s in store for Marvel’s first family moving forward and much, much more.

Video Chapters

0:00 - Intro.

0:18 - Director Matt Shakman Explains ‘The Fantastic Four’s’ Timeline

2:30 - The Thing’s Stand-In, “Jenny From The Rock,” And Where She Is Now

3:07 - Who Is Natasha Lyonne’s Character, And Why Didn’t She Play Alicia Masters?

4:10 - Will Paul Walter Hauser Return? Matt Shakman Reflects On Giving Him His First Job

4:57 - Matt Shakman Explains John Malkovich’s Cut Role From ‘The Fantastic Four’

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

6:18 - Who Was In That Costume During ‘The Fantastic Four’s’ Post-Credit Scene?

6:35 - When Matt Shakman Found Out Who Was Playing Doctor Doom, And How The Post-Credit Scene Came Together

7:05 - How The ‘Thunderbolts*’ Post-Credit Scene Aligned With ‘The Fantastic Four’

7:45 - The Incredible Story Of How Matt Shakman Got The Baby To Clap In ‘The Fantastic Four’