'Fantastic Four' Cast Interviews With Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn & More!

The cast of “The Fantastic Four: The First Steps,” including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, Ralph Ineson and Julia Garner, dish on everything from their secret character backstories to whether or not Galactus can taste planets. Most importantly, tune in to see Pedro Pascal’s jealousy of Spider-Man and Sue Storm’s relationship.

Video Chapters

0:00 - ‘The Fantastic Four’ Cast Is In Love

0:25 - “Those Are My Secrets”: ‘The Fantastic Four’ Cast Reveals Their Character Backstories

1:25 - Pedro Pascal Is Jealous Of Spider-Man And Namor

2:17 - Julia Garner Talks About The Silver Surfer’s Painful Past

3:50 - Can Galactus Taste The Planets? Ralph Ineson Weighs In

4:25 - ‘The Fantastic Four’ Cast Is Grateful For Their Suits, Which Are “Ribbed For Pleasure”

5:20 - Julia Garner Felt Like The Fifth Member Of The Fantastic Four

6:04 - Pedro Pascal Defends Reed Richards As A Father

7:15 - The Fantastic Four Power That Julia Garner And Ralph Ineson Want