Guardians’ Zoe Saldaña On Gamora’s 'Bittersweet' Vol. 3 Ending
Gamora's Guardians 3 ending was a tough one, and Zoe Saldaña shared her thoughts.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into a behemoth franchise over the last few years, but a few properties stand out as fan favorites. Guardians of the Galaxy is definitely in that category, which is why the threequel was one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies ahead of its release. And Gamora actress Zoe Saldaña recently responded to her character’s bittersweet ending in Guardians 3.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ended the story of the beloved cosmic team, and packed plenty of emotional moments for fans who had watched the Marvel movies in order. Gamora didn’t end up getting back with Peter or the Guardians, instead going back to her life with the Ravagers after their mission to save Rocket. Saldaña recently spoke to THR about this narrative choice, saying:
Points were made. Gamora had a horrible life growing up with Thanos. And after she was killed by Thanos to procure the Soul Stone, the green girl was “resurrected” when the 2014 version of her was brought into the present via the Time Heist. At the end of that battle she was stranded alone in an alternate reality, which no doubt had a major impact on her psyche.
Throughout their mission in Guardians 3, Gamora was able to connect with various members of the cosmic team. She eventually understood what Groot was saying, and was able to see the good in Peter Quill. But she ultimately didn’t have any love for her fellow heroes (beside Nebula), and returned to her chosen family: The Ravagers.
Later in that same conversation, Zoe Saldaña spoke about where Gamora and Star-Lord’s relationships might have moved forward following the events of Guardians 3. While it doesn’t seem like Saldaña will be back in the role, she’s got ideas about what came next for the Guardian. As she put it,
Friends is something! The title card at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 confirmed that Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord was going to return to the MCU sometime in the future. It’s unclear when that’ll happen, but perhaps we’ll get a Gamora-related update when it does.
Zoe Saldaña’s new show Special Ops: Lioness airs on Paramount+. Guardians 3 is still in theaters now. Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Most Popular
By Mike Reyes
By Mick Joest
By Dirk Libbey
By Mick Joest
By Megan Behnke
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley