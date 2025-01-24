Miss. Huang Is One Of Severance Season 2's Biggest Surprises, And The Cast Told Me Their Thoughts On Her

Spoilers for Severance’s Season 2 premiere are ahead! Proceed down the elevator to the severed floor with caution if you aren’t caught up, and watch the show with an Apple TV+ subscription .

Listen, I know that when it comes to Severance, I need to expect the unexpected. However, while I was prepared for the goats and the wild theories about Ms. Casey , I was not ready for a literal child to be put in charge. I'm, of course, talking about Miss. Huang, who is played by 18-year-old actress Sarah Bock, because she truly left me shell-shocked while watching Season 2’s premiere. So, when I interviewed the cast about the new episodes, I needed to get their thoughts on this young and unexpected character.

It was truly unsettling when Mr. Milchick introduced Mark to Miss. Huang. She’s a literal teenager, and it’s made clear quickly that she has more power than any of the innies we know and love. Mark asked “Is it normal for a child…?” after meeting her, and I have to say, I have the same unfinished question. That was only emphasized when Irving, Helly and Dylan met her too.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Turns out, John Turturro was also a bit perplexed and “intimidated” by her as well, as he told me during an interview for CinemaBlend:

I just was intimidated by her. I thought she was like a genius. And so I was like, ‘How can this person be so good?’ That was my first response. But I loved the perversity of the whole thing, because we are kind of like children, you know, in the office. So to have her there made it – I thought it was really on Dan [Erikson] and Ben [Stiller’s] brain, you know, it was a great touch. Yeah, but she's great.

The Irving actor made a great point here! The innies are a lot like children in the sense that they’re understanding of the world is very limited and they’re just starting to learn about it. So, putting them in an office with a character who is a kid is fascinating and a really cool juxtaposition.

On top of that, it’s fun to see a young actress, like Sarah Bock, going toe to toe with this cast. Zach Cherry, who plays Dylan, also pointed that out, as he told me:

Yeah, Sarah Bock, who plays Miss Haung, was awesome to work with. It was really fun, you know, watching her kind of…

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Turturro then stepped in, declaring “She’s awesome,” which was followed by Britt Lower, who plays Helly, saying:

Yeah, she's an amazing young artist.

Cherry then ended the answer by saying she’s “a lot of fun,” and I couldn’t agree more.

Overall, Miss. Huang is such a surprising and “fun” addition to this show. However, her character really only gives me more questions than answers.

That’s the fun of Severance though, and it’s why it’s one of Apple TV+’s best shows . I can’t wait to learn more about why this child works at Lumon as the season progresses, and I really am excited to see how she impacts Irving, Dylan, Helly and Mark.

So, buckle up for a wild ride folks, because the addition of Miss. Huang proved that this show has some wild twists up its sleeves.