The Best Apple TV+ Shows To Watch, Including Ted Lasso

When it comes to streaming services, giants like Netflix and Hulu have seemed to capture the eyes of viewers with their big-time TV series and movies. However, in recent years, new streaming services have risen up and started to join the big guys, and that includes Apple TV+.

As you may or may not be aware, Apple TV+ has some awesome TV shows. From Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, to Little America, there are so many choices for you to enjoy, and every single one of them is original. But where to start? Here are the best shows for you to check out if you want to hop onto the shows on Apple TV+. And if you want to subscribe, head out to Apple TV+ here.

Ted Lasso

I absolutely adore Ted Lasso. There’s just something about this heartwarming show that gets me every time I watch it. This award-winning series stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, a former U.S. Division 3 American football coach who goes overseas to transform a struggling football team to legendary status – the only thing is, he knows nothing about soccer. In addition to Jason Sudeikis, the Ted Lasso cast includes Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift and Juno Temple.

For fans who want something that’s sweet and simple but super funny, Ted Lasso is the show for you. It’s an amazing tale about perseverance and trying your best even when the world seems to dump all of its problems on you. The relationships are believable, and the comedy is top-tier. You won’t regret checking out this series, which has two seasons available streaming.

The Morning Show

When you want to talk about a show that is full of stars, The Morning Show is your go-to. This show, starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, follows the story of Alex Levy as she fights to retain her job as the top news anchor at her morning breakfast news show, but sparks on a rivalry with field reporter Bradley Jackson.

This show is perfect for fans that want sort of a look into the world of the media industry, and the cut-throat attitude of those that run it behind the scenes. And of course, who doesn’t love a good old-fashioned rivalry story? It’s a battle of the best and a need to succeed. Truly one of Apple TV’s best since its launch and future seasons.

Central Park

Who would have thought a cartoon show that involves musical numbers would be so successful, but that’s what Central Park did. This animated TV series is about when an elderly heiress decides to buy up a bunch of land in Central Park, and turn it into housing and commercial areas. Now, it’s up to them to somehow save the park.

This star-studded cast is filled with plenty of faces that you might recognize, such as Daveed Diggs from Hamilton, Josh Gad from Frozen, Tituss Burgess from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and so many more, with amazing musical talents. Plus, it’s made by the creators of Bob’s Burgers, so you know it’s going to be hilarious.

See

Did you ever wonder what it would be like to live in a world where everyone is blind? That is exactly what See covers, where a virus has wiped out all but two million humans, who have all lost the ability to see. Now, hundreds of years later, society has rebuilt and found ways to deal with their disability, but of course, even with this, trouble is always afoot.

Jason Momoa of Aquaman and Game of Thrones fame leads this sci-fi thriller, and honestly, it’s a really interesting show. It’s certainly a different take and really offers an intriguing way to look at the world through something we haven’t seen before in the media – maybe only in The Giver since everyone could only see in black and white in that novel. It’s definitely one of the best shows for you to watch now, and there are two seasons available to stream.

Servant

Following a run of films to varying degrees of success, it was only a matter of time before M. Night Shyamalan (Split, The Sixth Sense) shifted over to television, which he did when he executive produced Wayward Pines, and took on another EP role for Apple TV+'s Servant. This psychological horror show from Tony Basgallop is about Dorothy and Sean Turner, a couple living in Philadelphia who hired Leanna, a nanny for their son, but the moment she arrives, strange things start to happen for the couple.

The series has plenty of stars, such as Lauren Ambrose from Six Feet Under and Rupert Grint from Harry Potter, but what really makes Servant stand out is that it’s truly one of the best TV shows for how different it is from the others on this list. While there are plenty of dramas and comedies, I couldn’t think of anyone better than M. Night Shyamalan to do something like psychological horror, and he does it so well. You’ll probably end up walking away from this show thinking that strange things are happening in your house.

Little America

With how much has been going on in America and has been publicized by the news, it’s not a surprise that a series like Little America has come out on Apple TV. This anthology series, based on real-life events of real Americans, covers the small, heartfelt moments in the lives of immigrants in America, going beyond the headlines that populate our papers.

As someone who grew up in New York my whole entire life until I went away to college, I was never really exposed to immigrants or their stories all that often. But watching this really opened my eyes as to what it’s like for people nowadays to come into the country and the realities of what they have to go through on a daily basis. While most of the performances are from new actors, they will capture your hearts and you won't stray for a second. You’ll be engrossed in everything as you watch this series.

Dickinson

If you ever wanted to learn more about the works of Emily Dickinson and her life prior to becoming a famous writer, look no further than Dickinson. This biographical series stars Hailee Steinfeld, and follows the story of Dickinson with a modern sensibility and tone, exploring the constraints of society where she feels like she doesn’t belong, trying to get her voice heard.

For book fans like myself, I have to admit that this is one of my favorite series. Not only for the great acting performance that Hailee Steinfeld gives but also for the comedy they infuse into this show that is quite serious for the times that Dickinson was around and attempting to get her works published. While it is a TV show and of course liberties will always be taken with that, Dickinson does give some insightful views in the lives of one of the most influential woman authors and stands out among the rest. The series' third season premiered in early November 2021.

Mythic Quest

Where are all my gamer nerds out there? Raises hand as well. Then Mythic Quest is the one for you to watch and enjoy. Mythic Quest, created by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, and Rob McElhenney, follows a video game studio that produces the game “Mythic Quest,” a popular online MMORPG.

Obviously, if you’re a gamer like me, you’re already signed on, since there are so few gaming series out there. But you just know that if this series is produced by the same people who do It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, it’s going to be the funniest show you have ever seen, and it truly is. Not only that, but Rob McElhenney stars in it as well, along with several other stars, like Community’s Danny Pudi and famous voice-actress Ashly Burch, and so many more. I mean, you can’t get a better gaming and comedy cast than that. There are two seasons available to stream right now.

Defending Jacob

I’ve always enjoyed miniseries because it’s a commitment I know I won’t have to make for a long time but still enjoy the show overall. And this is what Defending Jacob is, except with crime and drama added onto it. Defending Jacob is about a family trying to deal with the idea that their 14-year-old son just might be a murderer.

I know, just that premise alone has got you interested. A possible young murderer? Morally conflicted family? Check. But the cast this miniseries has is even more to pull you in. We have Chris Evans of Captain America fame, Michelle Dockery from Downton Abbey, and even the Academy Award-winning actor J.K. Simmons. I mean, if that alone doesn’t get you interested, I don’t know what will.

For All Mankind

Moving back into the science-fiction world, we take a look at For all Mankind. This popular sci-fi show alters U.S. history and asks the question “what if the space race never would have ended?” and if the Soviet Union had achieved landing on the moon first before the United States did.

This is one of the best series that Apple TV has to offer, just for the premise. I mean, have we ever asked ourselves what if the Russians had gotten there first? I know I haven’t. And the lengths they go to show how life would have changed for not just NASA but the country as a whole are extremely engrossing. Joel Kinnaman from Suicide Squad and Michael Dorman from The Invisible Man star in this two-season series, with a third season ordered and on the way. Check it out if you ever want to wonder what life would be like. I always adore a good “what-if?”

Amazing Stories

As our last entry on this list, it is not our least. Director Steven Spielberg produced Amazing Stories, a reboot of 1985 series of the same name. Almost talked about as a different version of The Twilight Zone, this show shares interesting anthology stories that have different twists and turns wherever you go.

Since this is an anthology series, one of my favorite things is that there are different plots, characters, and tales each time. Dylan O’Brien, Victoria Pedretti, and Josh Holloway are just an example of the several actors and actresses they pulled in to make this show run. And trust me when I say you will be thoroughly entertained by each new narrative they present to you. With only one season, it’s a quick and easy binge.

If any of these shows sound like something you’d be interested in (or perhaps some of the best movies on Apple TV+), be sure to check out and subscribe to Apple TV+ here. You won’t regret it.