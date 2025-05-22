Severance's Britt Lower Knows Fans Have Debated Helena Vs. Helly R. In The Season 2 Finale, And She Shared The Definitive Answer
Let's put this debate to rest, once and for all.
You can always count on Severance to leave us with questions, and as we wait for Season 3, there’s a big one about Helly R. and Helena that’s caused quite the debate. At the end of Season 2, we saw Helly (or that’s who we’re told it is) help Mark get Gemma out and revolt against Lumon in a way. However, some fans are theorizing that it was actually Helena down there. Now, though, Britt Lower has set the record straight on whether her innie or outie was the one on that severed floor during that fateful moment.
As we wait for Season 3 of Severance, Britt Lower sat down with THR to talk Season 2, and one specific debate her character (or characters) has caused. While multiple Helly theories are floating around, a particularly popular one centers around the idea that it was actually Helena down there with Mark in the final moments instead of Helly. When asked about this and the possibility of not really knowing which variation she was, Britt Lower said:
Now, we’ve been tricked before. Earlier in Season 2, Helena was pretending to be Helly, which multiple fans theorized about. So, while it looks like Helly is present during the finale's action, there’s still some suspicion that we could be tricked again.
However, Lower is sure that’s not what’s going on here. As she tracked her innie’s actions between Season 1 and 2, she broke down what Helly has been through, and why it led to her actions at the end of the latest finale. She said:
Continuing to break down Helly's evolution on the severed floor, Lower said:
She’s right, at the end of Season 2, the innies have a new conviction to save themselves. They rise up against Mr. Milchick, and, notably, Mark and Helly run back into the office after leaving Gemma right outside the floor.
It feels like they’re ready to fight based on what they know about Lumon and their outies, and because of that, Lower believes there’s no way Helena is the one with Mark at the end of Season 2. Definitively putting this debate to an end, she said:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
I have to agree with Lower, I don’t believe Helena is capable of acting this way, whereas it’s totally in Helly’s wheelhouse. While her outie put on a fairly successful ruse in the first half of the season, I don’t think she would have done all this while pretending to be her innie. She might be doubting her place in Lumon, but not so much to tear the company down (at least in my opinion). So, even before Lower debunked the theory, I thought that was Helly.
However, now the actress has confirmed it. That was Helly, and going into the next season of the upcoming Apple TV+ show, I’m curious to see how this innie and her outie grapple with what is going down on the severed floor of Lumon.
Sadly, we’ll have to wait a while to find out, though, because Season 3 of Severance has no release date. So, in the meantime, stream the first two seasons with an Apple TV+ subscription, and keep thinking and theorizing about everything Britt Lower just explained.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.