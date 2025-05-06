Ben Stiller Shares A Lovely Take On Why He Interacts With Severance Fans On Social Media, And I Wish All Of The Internet Was Like This
The Severance subreddit is mysterious and important.
Spoilers ahead for Severance Season 2, which can be streamed with an Apple TV+ subscription.
It’s now been over a month since the Severance Season 2 finale hit the 2025 TV schedule, and that heartbreaking final scene between Gemma, Mark and Helly has been living rent-free in my head. I know I’m not alone, because fans continue to crank out theories about what we’ve witnessed and what’s to come in Severance Season 3. It turns out executive producer Ben Stiller is listening (as is Lumon!), and he gave the loveliest explanation for why he’s joined the discourse.
It turns out Ben Stiller — who has directed more than half of the Severance episodes across two seasons — really enjoys jumping on social media to talk Season 2’s big goat reveal and weigh in on where the sprawling story is going. That’s not exactly common amongst TV creatives, but as Stiller told Variety:
There honestly may not be a healthier way to view the Internet than how Ben Stiller does, and I say we should all officially strive to be more like him. The Tropic Thunder star isn’t just paying attention to the fans who agree with everything he does and want to praise him. He listens to people with a different view and tries to understand why they don’t like something.
He also doesn’t take it that seriously (not all that surprising, coming from the guy who wrote, directed and starred in Zoolander). Even the disagreements are something he said he finds “fun,” and he likely takes away the perspective of a different corner of Severance’s audience.
Ben Stiller makes a good point that this kind of fan interaction wasn’t possible before social media. There was watercooler talk, of course, but the Internet has opened up fan reactions so that showrunners have instant access to honest feedback. What theories are being debated? What side characters are viewers interested in? Which stories are sending Redditors down the deepest rabbit holes?
Apple TV Plus: $9.99 $2.99 A Month For First 3 Months
Save 70% - Take a bite out of the sweetest apple with a rare Apple TV Plus price drop. Sign up right now before this offer ends and watch hits like Severance for just $2.99 a month (usually $9.99 a month) for the first three months of your subscription. Praise Kier! Offer available globally, prices vary.
Expires April 24.
Why shouldn’t Ben Stiller and others take advantage of this as a way to better understand the very people who are ingesting their media? Now, I’m not saying he should let that influence the product. Severance has had some brilliant minds behind it — including creator Dan Erickson — and Season 3 will feature some big creative changes, but knowing what your audience is talking about can’t be a bad thing.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Helly-related fan theories were particularly prevalent in Season 2, including that big ORTBO episode, and “Chikhai Bardo” — possibly one of the darkest episodes of television ever — pretty much brought all frivolous jokes about scary numbers to a halt after we realized it all just meant Gemma was being tortured.
Maybe Ben Stiller can shoot me a DM and tell me how I’m supposed to laugh at Dylan’s jokes without thinking about whether or not he’s a bad dad.
All kidding aside, I think it’s really cool that Ben Stiller cares enough about Severance and its fans to jump into the sometimes-scary world of social media to debate the show. Now let’s get to Season 3 already!
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
J.K Rowling Confirmed She’s Open To Harry Potter Casting People With Different Political Views Than Her, But How Does HBO Feel About Working With The Author?
I’ve Been In The Market For A Red Cherry Bikini For So Long, But I Didn’t Expect Khloé Kardashian To Be The One To Find It