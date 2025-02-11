‘It Was A Very Cool Experience’: NCIS: Origins’ Kyle Schmid Told Us What It Was Like Playing Mike Franks In 1982 And How He Channeled Jim Morrison On Set
This wasn't the Mike Franks we gotten to know so well.
Warning: SPOILERS for the NCIS: Origins episode “Monsoon” are ahead!
The latter half of NCIS: Origins Season 1 kicked off a few weeks back with “Flight of Icarus,” which flashed back to a 21-year-old Mike Franks being drafted into the Vietnam War (stream it now with a Paramount+ subscription). Tonight’s episode, “Monsoon,” saw series regular Kyle Schmid playing Mike in 1982 and, as you can see above, he looked a lot more disheveled compared to where we find him in 1991. Ahead of the premiere of “Monsoon” on the 2025 TV schedule, I had the pleasure of speaking with Schmid about his experience playing his character nearly a decade before the events of Origins, which included him sharing how he channeled The Doors’ Jim Morrison during this time.
The “present day” story in “Monsoon” showed the team investigating the murder of Marine Lance Corporal Peter Rice, a homeless Vietnam War veteran whose death was passed along by his friend, Tom Molina, who was also homeless and met Mike Franks outside of a laundromat. Meanwhile, the flashbacks showed that in 1982, Franks was drifting aimlessly in Texas, drowning in alcohol and drugs and willing to transport the latter for several hundred bucks. Unfortunately, Franks’ motorcycle was stolen while he was stopped at a gas station, but the bright side is it led to him meeting Tish, the love of his life. Kyle Schmid starting off recounting what it was like working on “Monsoon” with the following:
The only reason Mike Franks and Tish crossed paths was because her tire blew out as she was driving past him while he was walking on the side of the road after his motorcycle was stolen. Tish paid Franks for his help, but as they continued talking, he learned she was a hairdresser and asked how much she charged for a cut. The rest, as they say, is history, but like Kyle Schmid pointed out to me, had Tish not been driving past Franks that fateful day, he might have turned out like Tom Molina, who, as it turned out, was the one who actually killed Peter Rice while he was suffering through a PTSD flashback.
Kyle Schmid certainly welcomed getting the chance to play a Mike Franks without any kind of structure in his life, particularly because it gave him the opportunity to behave like Jim Morrison, who was The Doors’ lead singer, while on set. As he told me:
When I later asked how Schmid envisioned Mike ending up the way he did in 1982, he told me it wasn’t “farfetched” for his character to come back the way he did given how many Vietnam War veterans came back from service with PTSD and weren’t being properly taken care of by the government. Without the “purpose” and “community” he’d gotten while he was in the Marines, and with his brother no longer in his life, Schmid mused that Franks experienced a “severe sense of loss,” with that void being filled by alcohol and drugs. However, Tish helped give his life direction again, and and now I’m interested to see if NCIS: Origins will show how Franks became an NIS agent next.
Sadly, by the end of “Monsoon,” Tish broke up with Franks after he confessed to her that he hadn’t stopped looking for the man who sexually assaulted her. While we know from the original NCIS that her and Franks don’t ultimately stay together, is it possible they could patch things up for a time as NCIS: Origins continue? We’ll find out as new episodes keep airing Mondays at 10 pm ET on CBS.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Sterling K. Brown’s Paradise Scenes With His Character’s Father Are Heartbreaking, But His Personal Story Behind The Emotions Makes Me Appreciate Them Even More
NCIS: Sydney’s Showrunner Informed Me When We’ll Meet Season 2’s Big Bad, And It Turns Out Mackey’s Court Martial Plays A Role In Their ‘Emergence’