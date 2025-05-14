Gary Cole Took Over From Mark Harmon On NCIS, And The Actor Told Me Why He Thought Alden Parker Got A ‘Really Good Entrance’
Remember when we met Alden Parker?
NCIS Season 22 wrapped up earlier this month on the 2025 TV schedule, with the finale delivering a devastating moment for Gary Cole’s Alden Parker in its final moments. Now we wait until Season 23 premieres as part of CBS’ 2025-2026 fall TV lineup, but some of you may find yourself thinking back to when Cole took over from Mark Harmon in NCIS Season 19’s early episodes. The Parker actor reflected on this time of transition with me recently and explained why he thought his character got a “really good entrance.”
After Cole discussed the Season 22 finale’s ending twist and how he expects this will result in Season 23 looking very different for Parker, I asked him what he thought was the biggest way his character had changed since we first met him in the episode “Nearly Departed.” The Office Space alum started off by telling me:
Alden Parker came onto the NCIS scene as an FBI agent whom Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs crossed paths with while looking into Paul LaMere, the man who blew up Gibbs’ boat while he was on it. Long story short, Gibbs, Parker and the rest of the main NCIS characters accumulated enough evidence to arrest LaMere’s boss, though Parker was fired from the FBI for not bringing Gibbs in like he was ordered to do. After Gibbs decided to stay in Naktok Bay, Alaska, Parker joined NCIS to take over his position as team leader.
So like Gary Cole laid out, introducing Parker at the same time as Harmon’s time on the show was winding down allowed for a smoother transition vs. if he’d come in immediately after Harmon’s last appearance. It also quickly became clear that Parker’s leadership style was very much not like Gibbs’, with Cole saying:
Cole then gave me a specific example from one of his earliest NCIS episodes about how Alden Parker acknowledged that Gibbs not being around anymore was weird for everyone, including himself. As the actor laid out:
Hey, address the elephant in the room while you can, right? Gary Cole certainly welcomed this, wrapping up this portion of our interview by saying:
Clearly things have been going well for Gary Cole if he’s heading into his fifth season on NCIS. But while Cole’s still having a good time on the CBS show, Alden Parker is very much not in a good place right now due to the aforementioned tragedy. Additionally, the mystery of the little girl from his past named Lily, which was introduced in the Season 21 finale, still hasn’t been fully resolved.
So Parker definitely has a lot coming up for him in NCIS Season 23, and we’ll keep you apprised of what’s happening with him and the rest of the main cast when the next batch of episodes kicks off. Meanwhile, those of you who are looking for a Leroy Jethro Gibbs would be wise to watch Austin Stowell’s younger version of the character in NCIS: Origins, which is returning for Season 2.
