Mike Franks’ Brother Is Coming To NCIS: Origins Season 2 After 'One Line' From 'The Mothership' Set It Up
Mike and Mason will see each other again.
NCIS: Origins’ debut season included two episodes flashing back to a younger Mike Franks, both of which aired within just a few weeks of each other on the 2025 TV schedule. The first one explored Mike’s relationship with his brother Mason in 1969. And yet, when Mike was followed up on in 1982, he mentioned that he didn’t have a brother. Well, sorry to those of you who assumed that Mason died in the Vietnam War, because the NCIS: Origins Season 1 finale revealed that Mason is still alive. The prequel’s showrunners talked to CinemaBlend about bringing in the “present day” version of the character, which stems from just “one line” about him in the original NCIS.
Arguably the biggest events in "Cecilia" were Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Lala Dominguez nearly kissing, followed by Lala getting in a devastating car crash. But towards the end of the Season 1 finale, Mike got a call from Mason, who told him that they needed to talk about what happened in Vietnam. With the stage now set for the brothers to reunite, I asked Origins showrunners David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal what we can expect from Mike and Mason in Season 2, North told me:
Muse Watson played Mike Franks in 20 episodes across Seasons 3 to 15 of NCIS, both as a living human and a ghost that Leroy Jethro Gibbs would occasionally see of his late mentor post-“Swan Song.” While we did learn a decent amount about Mike on the “mothership,” NCIS: Origins is working with a still largely blank slate with Kyle Schmid’s younger incarnation of the character. So like North said, what started out as just one line of dialogue from years ago on NCIS is now being crafted as a Season 2 storyline.
Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Paramount+ is your destination if you're looking to rewatch NCIS: Origins Season 1 or check out any of the procedural franchise's other shows. You can sign up for Essential plan or go ad-free and double your streaming library with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.
Admittedly, when the flashbacks in “Monsoon” started, I’d wondered if Mason died in Vietnam, which is why Mike had drowned himself in alcohol and drugs. However, when Mike’s then-partner told him that there was someone calling and claiming to be his brother, to which Mike said he didn’t have a brother, I started thinking there was something else going on. Sure enough, Mason is alive and well, although apparently things didn’t end well between him and Mike. David J. North continued:
Mike Franks’ phone repeatedly rang throughout “Cecilia,” only for no one to respond whenever he answered it. That ended up being Mason, though he quickly informed his brother that him reaching out was not meant to be an “olive branch.” Like North said, loyalty is one of Mike’s most admirable traits, so I’m intrigued to find out what was so bad that led him to cut ties with his own brother.
Whether or not this plot thread will be picked back up at the start of NCIS: Origins Season 2 or later down the line remains to be seen. What we do know is that the prequel is expected to return sometime this fall on CBS alongside NCIS Season 23, and we’ll let you know when a specific date is announced.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I’m Champing At The Bit For One Piece Season 2, But Joe Manganiello Already Has An Update On Season 3 That Has Me Psyched
Elsbeth Assembled A Star-Studded Cast For The Musical Season 2 Finale, And The EP Shared Why The 'Best Actors Want To Come' To Carrie Preston's Show