Private Party Has A Massive Title Defense At AEW Full Gear. Here’s The Team They’re Looking Out For The Most
Well, we know who Private Party wants to beat!
Not even a month after defeating The Young Bucks to claim their first AEW World Tag Team Championship and cementing themselves as the team to beat in company, Private Party is preparing for a massive four-way contest at Full Gear. However, there’s one team they're preparing for the most at this weekend’s upcoming AEW pay-per-view event.
Ahead of their four-way tag team match against The Outrunners, Kings of the Black, and The Acclaimed where they’ll have their first title defense, Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen sat down for a chat with CinemaBlend to talk about what brought them to this point and where they go from here. When asked how they’re preparing for one of the biggest matches on the Full Gear card (both in terms of prominence and number of competitors), Kassidy had this to say:
So which of those three teams are Kassidy and Quen looking out for the most? The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd), with their throwback to ‘80s wrestling gimmicks, could put up a fight. The same can be said about Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black and Brody King) with their multiple title reigns and dominating physical presence.
But Private Party has their eyes on the fourth team, The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster), for a very good reason, as Kassidy put it:
Despite all the wins and past successes in AEW, Marq Quen didn’t sound too worried about The Acclaimed taking the belts off them in the highly-anticipated match. In fact, the Private Party member explained how his history with Max Caster has something to do with it:
Marq Quen may not have any love for The Acclaimed, but wrestling fans will have plenty of reasons to be excited about AEW right now, as the Full Gear card is shaping up to be one of the best in all of wrestling this year. With Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Championship against Orange Cassidy a little more than a month after decimating Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream, Swerve Strickland taking on Bobby Lashley, and a half-dozen other contests, there’s a lot to love.
If you want to see Private Party defend their tag titles against The Acclaimed, Kings of the Black, and The Outrunners, make sure to watch Full Gear at 8 p.m. ET this Saturday on TrillerTV, YouTube, and traditional cable and satellite providers.
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or chatting about professional wrestling to his wife. Writing gigs with school newspapers, multiple daily newspapers, and other varied job experiences led him to this point where he actually gets to write about movies, shows, wrestling, and documentaries (which is a huge win in his eyes). If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.