Private Party Has A Massive Title Defense At AEW Full Gear. Here’s The Team They’re Looking Out For The Most

Not even a month after defeating The Young Bucks to claim their first AEW World Tag Team Championship and cementing themselves as the team to beat in company, Private Party is preparing for a massive four-way contest at Full Gear. However, there’s one team they're preparing for the most at this weekend’s upcoming AEW pay-per-view event .

Ahead of their four-way tag team match against The Outrunners, Kings of the Black, and The Acclaimed where they’ll have their first title defense, Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen sat down for a chat with CinemaBlend to talk about what brought them to this point and where they go from here. When asked how they’re preparing for one of the biggest matches on the Full Gear card (both in terms of prominence and number of competitors), Kassidy had this to say:

The same way we prepare for all matches: show up, look good, and be ready to fight. I feel like when we beat these other teams, it's going to project us to higher heights.

So which of those three teams are Kassidy and Quen looking out for the most? The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd), with their throwback to ‘80s wrestling gimmicks, could put up a fight. The same can be said about Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black and Brody King) with their multiple title reigns and dominating physical presence.

But Private Party has their eyes on the fourth team, The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster), for a very good reason, as Kassidy put it:

The Acclaimed has the most wins in AEW. They're former AEW Tag Champions and they're former Trios Champions. So I'm targeting for The Acclaimed to beat because we need to solidify these championships and we need to solidify ourselves as the best Tag team in AEW. So The Acclaimed right now has a big target on their back and, I'm aiming right for it.

Despite all the wins and past successes in AEW, Marq Quen didn’t sound too worried about The Acclaimed taking the belts off them in the highly-anticipated match. In fact, the Private Party member explained how his history with Max Caster has something to do with it:

Yeah. I'll say it is easy. One thing I was gonna say, a little fun fact is that Max Castor, he got flustered and choked during one of his raps while we were in the ring. So right then and there, I knew that if we can get him the choke, we already got him beat. So that's the game plan. Everyone loves The Acclaimed. I don't.

Marq Quen may not have any love for The Acclaimed, but wrestling fans will have plenty of reasons to be excited about AEW right now , as the Full Gear card is shaping up to be one of the best in all of wrestling this year. With Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Championship against Orange Cassidy a little more than a month after decimating Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream, Swerve Strickland taking on Bobby Lashley, and a half-dozen other contests, there’s a lot to love.

If you want to see Private Party defend their tag titles against The Acclaimed, Kings of the Black, and The Outrunners, make sure to watch Full Gear at 8 p.m. ET this Saturday on TrillerTV, YouTube, and traditional cable and satellite providers.