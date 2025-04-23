Now That John Cena Is WWE Champion Again, Here Are 5 Title Matches I Want To See (And Who I Think Will Beat Him)

For the first time in over a decade, John Cena can finally say “The Champ Is Here” again after defeating Cody Rhodes in the controversial main event that closed out WrestleMania 41 Night Two . And while I am celebrating the Doctor of Thuganomics’ historic title reign (is 17th overall world title), I’m also over here thinking about the great championship matches we’re going to see during Cena’s farewell tour .

From running back some of Cena’s most iconic feuds to matches with a few of WWE’s biggest upcoming stars and more, there are so many places we could go before the future WWE Hall of Famer hangs up his boots and leaves his signature sweatbands in the ring at the end of the year. On top of that, I have an idea for how the run will end, but it’s not as simple as you think…

(Image credit: WWE)

I'm Shocked Saying This, But I Can't Wait For John Cena Vs. Randy Orton

If you had told 2009 Philip Sledge that he would one day be looking forward to seeing a middle-aged John Cena and Randy Orton wrestling for the WWE Championship, he’d probably say you’re crazy. Yet, here I am anxiously waiting for these two grizzled veterans to run it back one last time. And judging by how things went during the post-Mania episode of Monday Night Raw , it looks like this is going to be Cena’s first big title defense.

I mean, it makes sense considering the upcoming WWE event Backlash is in Orton’s hometown of St. Louis (this will be my son’s first wrestling show, by the way). I don’t think “The Viper” will defeat Cena or anything like that (maybe Travis Scott will continue to interfere), but this will be a great way to kick off what has the potential to be a great title reign for Cena.

(Image credit: WWE)

The SummerSlam Main Event Has To Be John Cena Vs. CM Punk

Another classic feud I’d like to see continue this year is CM Punk vs. John Cena, which gave us some of the best matches of the 2010s and WWE’s first five-star match in nearly a decade-and-a-half back at Money in the Bank 2011. These two had a great moment in the final stretch of the 2025 Elimination Chamber just before Cena pulled off one of the most shocking heel turns in wrestling history , and I’d love to see them go all out once again.

And a match like this HAS to be the main event of SummerSlam, which will be moving to the two-night format for the first time in the event’s decades-long history. The Summer of Punk may be nothing but a distant memory, but these two facing off in the final big show before the fall is something that I, and millions of other wrestling fans, can get behind.

(Image credit: WWE)

I Would Love A John Cena Vs. Roman Reigns Title Match In The Mix

John Cena and Roman Reigns last met at SummerSlam 2021 , where they battled over Reigns’ WWE Universal Championship. And while I feel strange saying this, I would love to see them wrestle each other for the WWE Title at some point before Cena walks into the sunset and never enters the ring again. And now with Reigns being a chief with no tribe, a man with no friends, a warrior with no wiseman, it could honestly be one of the most interesting matches of the year.

With in-ring styles that complement each other, the ability to make the crowd eat out of the palm of their hand with little to no trouble, and unmatched physicality, this showdown between a prideful heel champ and a beaten and double-crossed challenger could be a show-stealer at one of the big shows this summer or fall.

(Image credit: WWE)

A John Cena Vs. Sami Zayn Match, After Sami's Incredible Babyface Run, Would Be Money

I consider Sami Zayn the modern-day equivalent of Mick Foley for a number of different reasons, the biggest of those being his ability to always connect with the fans no matter how badly he is beaten and how many times he falls just short of capturing the gold. There are guys who can get more out of chasing the championship than winning, and Sami is one of those guys. He proved it during his Bloodline feud and he can prove it again.

I’m not saying Sami wouldn’t make a great world champion (he would), but he’s honestly one of the babyfaces in the company, one that could make Cena’s punishing heel offense look even stronger. If WWE wants to go all out with Cena’s heel work and turn it up a notch, this is your guy to do it.

(Image credit: WWE)

Having John Cena Vs. Jacob Fatu Could Be An Absolute Banger

Jacob Fatu is still technically a heel, and I don’t like heel vs. heel feuds. However, judging by the crowd's response when “The Samoan Werewolf” defeated LA Knight for the United States Championship during WrestleMania 41 Night 1 , it’s only a matter of time before this fast-as-hell big man is one of the biggest fan-favorites in the company. It’s just hard not to like the guy with his insane speed, powerhouse offense, and pure lunacy.

Do I think Fatu is ready to hold the biggest championship in all of wrestling? No, not yet. However, the Bloodline member could put on a show with the champ. I would also love to see some callbacks to Cena’s insane feud with Umaga, Fatu’s late uncle, from back in the day. Basically, this would be a ton of fun and exciting as all hell.

(Image credit: WWE / Netflix)

I Think Cody Rhodes Will Beat John Cena, But There's A Catch…

So, I’ve gone over the fine matches I want to see John Cena have before his run as WWE Champion is over and done with. Now, it’s time to break down how I think his run as champ will end before the end of the year. And the man to do it has to be Cody Rhodes, because “The American Nightmare” needs to get his heat back after losing his title in such a disgraceful way at WrestleMania 41.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Rhodes lays low for a while and takes some much-deserved time off after being champion for the past year before coming back in a few months. When he does return, I could see him coming back for his belt and challenging Cena, winning in the process. But it won’t be another long title reign for the second-generation wrestler. I could see whoever wins the Money in the Bank briefcase (maybe someone like Bron Breakker) taking advantage of a beaten-down champ after the fight and claiming the title as their own.

And then we begin again.

Only time will tell what’ll happen with John Cena, his Undisputed WWE Championship, and the rest of the company. But I do know I’ll be there for every match, every moment, and every promo along the way.