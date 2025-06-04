Full 2025 Money In The Bank Predictions: What's Going On With John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley And More

There are only four matches on the 2025 Money In The Bank card. To put that into perspective, there were eleven in 2019, plus one on the pre-show. Some of that has to do with head booker Triple H’s preference for longer bouts versus Vince McMahon’s preference to get more people on the card, but even so, I’m wondering where all the time is going.

The other Money In The Bank cards The Game has booked have had seven and five matches respectively, the latter of which included a nearly 25 minute six man tag team match with extended entrances and another contest with a failed cash-in. So, how is this going to work with only four matches? Every Money In The Bank ladder match of the Triple H era featuring both the men and women has been between 16 and 21 minutes long. So, once again, where is the time going?

Are we going to get something added to the card at the last minute, perhaps one set up on this week’s SmackDown? Are we going to get an unexpected return? Will we get an unannounced segment? I’m curious and desperate to find out, as long as the answer isn’t more commercials and time wasting.

Regardless, there is a lot of good stuff already locked in. We have all the pieces for what could be the greatest women’s Money In The Bank match in history. The Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch match should be a banger, and my mind is jumping back and forth between multiple intriguing possibilities for which dude is going to grab the briefcase. Throw in the tag with John Cena and Logan Paul vs Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso that should have major ramifications for both world championships and there’s a lot here to be excited about, even if nothing is added.

Before I go over each contest in detail and give my thoughts, here’s a look at how I’ve been doing since I started these predictions for every PLE with WrestleMania 38. I went 4 and 1 at Backlash and am hoping to continue my winning ways.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Event Wins Losses 2025 Royal Rumble 3 1 2025 Elimination Chamber 2 2 WrestleMania 41 9 3 2025 Backlash 4 1 Overall Record 180 60

Lyra Valkyria (Champion) Vs Becky Lynch For The Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Before I get into what I think is going to happen in this match, I need to talk about Lyra Valkyria for a minute. I was a little skeptical when Triple H, Bruce Prichard and company made her the inaugural IC Champion. At the time, she was only over with a medium-sized percentage of the crowd, and while her in-ring work was good, it didn’t necessarily strike me as more than marginally better than the average woman in the division. Wrong. I was so wrong.

Lyra is one of the more talented women in the locker room, and she’s way better than expected on the microphone. She’s also legitimately over with a lot of the crowd, and you can hear it in the woo noises during her entrance. She has the potential to be a future world champion and I’m not happy about the thought of her title run ending here. It feels like there’s a lot more meat on the bone.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unfortunately, I think it’s going to end here because that’s what makes sense for the storyline. Becky Lynch returned after an extended absence and took out Bayley ahead of WrestleMania so she could appear on the card. They’re going to need to pay that off with a feud sooner rather than later, especially with all the fan backlash, and it’s a lot more intriguing with the Intercontinental Championship. Plus, as much as I love Lyra, Becky holding the Intercontinental Championship, with all her accolades, would do a lot to legitimize the title.

I think it’s going to be via some kind of underhanded or devious means, but I like Becky Lynch to get the win here, for all the reasons stated above, plus the stupilation in the match that she can’t challenge for the IC Title again as long as Lyra is holding it.

Predicted Winner: Becky Lynch

John Cena And Logan Paul Vs Cody Rhodes And Jey Uso

Most matches are either about winning titles or generating momentum for a character. You can predict (with reasonable accuracy) who is going to win because you can predict which character is going to move higher on the card and which character is going to be pushed down lower on the card. Unfortunately, with random tag team matches like this, it’s not about who wins or loses. It’s about the storyline WWE is trying to set up.

I thought for sure we were going to get CM Punk and John Cena for The WWE Championship as the top bill at SummerSlam, but this match makes me feel like we’re working toward running Cena and Cody Rhodes back. If that’s the case, then I think it’s likely John Cena and Logan Paul are going to win this match. How does that math work out? Get ready for this conspiracy theory.

SummerSlam is not the next PLE on WWE’s calendar. That honor belongs to Night Of Champions. I think it’s very likely John Cena is going to wrestle there for the championship, given the poster is literally him holding the belt and the PPV is called Night Of Champions. With all due respect to Saudi Arabia, I don’t think WWE is going to burn John Cena vs Cody Rhodes’ rematch at an event in Asia that starts in the afternoon US time. If Cody wins here, particularly if he pins John Cena, he’d have a reasonable case to ask for an immediate rematch, but since I don’t think that rematch is coming for two months, I think it’s likely he’s going to lose here.

Plus, that would play into Jey Uso’s storyline with Gunther, as the latter has repeatedly criticized the former for getting involved in other people’s business and has said it’ll cost him his own title. The two are set to wrestle during Monday Night Raw this week, and it would make sense for the storyline if he was injured and beat up after losing here.

Predicted Winner: John Cena and Logan Paul.

The Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match Featuring Seth Rollins, LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, El Grande Americano, Penta and Andrade

There are two theories on how to book a MITB match. The first is to jam in as many people as possible with a legitimate chance to win. The second is to book strong workers with a variety of styles to make the most entertaining match possible, even if many don’t actually make sense to win. This is definitely a case of the second one. So, let’s start eliminating people who can’t win.

Andrade is a great worker and had a fantastic series with Carmelo Hayes last year, but he has almost no momentum right now. He’s also the least over with the crowd in this match by a mile. Penta is super over and does have a lot of momentum, but he really hasn’t interacted with people in the main event scene much at all. Typically we see MITB winners with prior experience having won a mid-card title before. That’s also a problem for El Grande Americano, whoever he is. His friend Chad Gable has won tag team gold before, but competing for a world championship seems too far a step up. Solo Sikoa has at least fought for The WWE Championship, but he’s more over as a comedy character and because of what he’s doing as a frenemy to Jacob Fatu.

That leaves two people with more than a random, WTF-was-that chance to win this year: Seth Rollins and LA Knight. Let’s start with Rollins. He’s the biggest name in the field by a mile, and he just launched a really buzzy faction with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Most people expect him to win the World Heavyweight Championship back sooner rather than later, and winning here would be a great way to show he’s going to be an even bigger deal for the foreseeable future. You’d certainly think you wouldn’t want him to take such a high profile loss this early in the faction’s run, right?

Well, I’m not so sure. Rollins is currently feuding with CM Punk, and there’s still the Roman Reigns of it all hanging over everyone’s heads. He’s also Seth Rollins and doesn’t need the briefcase to elevate himself or to get a title shot. Plus, Triple H has shown that he sometimes likes building up a character by having them take some losses. Just ask Drew McIntyre, who we all thought was going to be champion by now.

LA Knight is an appealing option because he’s a more traditional Money In The Bank winner. He’s won mid-card championships and is super over with the crowd. We’ve all been waiting for him to ascend to that next level, and he probably needs the briefcase in order to do that. He’s not the type of guy who could just walk into Nick Aldis’ office and demand a World Heavyweight Championship match. Plus, he’s lost in close fashion the last two years, and if he’s ever going to get to that next level, now feels like the time to get there.

Predicted Winner: LA Knight

The Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match Featuring Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, Roxanne Perez, Naomi, Alexa Bliss and Giulia.

This is, without question, the match I’m most excited about, and it’s not even close. The women’s division in WWE has never been this stacked, and this lineup is the perfect example of that. We’ve got the biggest female star in the history of the industry (Ripley), a no doubt first ballot Hall of Famer (Bliss), a likely Hall of Famer in the middle of the most exciting storyline of her career (Naomi) and three really promising recent NXT call-ups who all have world championship potential. Matches like this are why I watch wrestling.

With all due respect to Giulia, I’m going to eliminate her right away. She’s not winning because WWE has already tipped that she’s going after Zelina Vega and The Women’s United States Championship. I’m also going to, as much as it destroys my heart, eliminate Alexa Bliss. She is getting some of the biggest pops on the entire roster. I want Triple H to push her desperately, but nothing about her booking foretells a huge win like this. She wasn’t even on the ‘Mania card. I don’t get it, but Triple H just doesn’t use her as much as I would.

Roxanne Perez finished second in the Royal Rumble this past year and has an intriguing storyline going with Liv Morgan. If she won the briefcase here, it would make for some really interesting television, as we know Liv is desperate to get her hands on one of the big titles again. Stephanie Vaquer is also a compelling option because she’s been treated like a superstar since she was called up to the main roster. She’s getting bigger pops from the crowd than any recent NXT call-up, and while I don’t think it’s going to happen, it would be really cool to see them immediately elevate someone to the main event right after getting called up.

Both of those women (and Alexa Bliss who I will never stop rooting for) have live cards and are potential winners, but I think the most likely choices are Naomi and Rhea Ripley. Let’s do the Rhea part first. I don’t love her winning for the same reason I don’t love Seth Rollins winning. The briefcase has traditionally been used to elevate a talent to the next level, and winning here would do nothing for Rhea, apart from adding another accomplishment to her resume. She doesn’t need the briefcase to beat anyone clean though, and she doesn’t need the briefcase to get a title shot from her buddy Iyo Sky.

But Rhea needs to be involved in a major storyline, and this would be an easy way to give her something to do for awhile. She would also, no doubt, get her own custom briefcase style, and that would allow WWE to sell those, as well as new action figures of her holding the briefcase. A lot of fans want to see her do something else other than being champion, and this would let her chase a little bit while still being one of the main characters on Monday Night Raw.

At first glance, Naomi seems like a bit of an odd choice, given she’s feuding with Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. Clearly, wherever her story is going involves them, but their storyline would be magnified if it involved a world championship. So, what if Naomi wins the briefcase, cashes in on Tiffany Stratton and then suddenly the strap makes the relationship between the three former friends that much more complicated? I want to watch that.

Predicted Winner: Naomi

Will Anyone Cash In Later In The Night?

Last year, Drew McIntyre cashed in the Money In The Bank briefcase he'd just won but was thwarted in his attempt by CM Punk. Fans were mixed on how they felt about burning the briefcase so quickly, but it definitely helped move the Drew and Punk story forward, which paid off in a big way down the road.

Prior to Drew, there is a history of people cashing in their briefcase the same night after winning, most recently Liv Morgan who got an all-time massive pop when she cashed in on Ronda Rousey back in 2022. The huge moment helped elevate Morgan's career in a transformative way and simultaneously pushed Rousey down the card in a way she never really recovered from.

I think it's very unlikely we see a cash-in this year on the women's side. Neither Iyo Sky nor Tiffany Stratton is wrestling at the event (at least as of now), and I don't think it really makes sense for either Ripley, Naomi or Roxanne to burn the briefcase so quickly if they do win.

The men's side, on the other hand, is more of a possibility. Both John Cena and Jey Uso are in action and each could be vulnerable to a cash-in from either Seth Rollins or LA Knight. My guess is, if it's going to happen quickly, it'll probably happen on Monday Night Raw during the previously scheduled match between Gunther and Jey Uso. That being said, it's certainly a possibility.

Prediction: We will NOT get a same day cash-in.