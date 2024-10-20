Upcoming AEW Events: Full Gear, Worlds End And More

If you’ve been wanting to start watching All Elite Wrestling, or AEW for short, and see what all the fuss is about with Tony Khan’s promotion that has offered counterprogramming for wrestling fans for the past five years, there’s never been a better time. With all sorts of upcoming AEW events taking place in 2024 and beyond, there’s a lot to look forward to, whether it’s to see the returning MJF or absolute bangers like the match between Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty earlier this year.

With WrestleDream, which featured what could end up being Danielson’s final match as a full-timer and started the next chapter for the diabolical Blackpool Combat Club behind us, we have events like Full Gear, Worlds End, and the annual showdown between AEW and NJPW wrestlers at Forbidden Door to look forward to in the very near future.

Here are all the major upcoming AEW events that should have fans of the promotion, and wrestling newcomers alike excited for what’s to come.



AEW: Full Gear - November 23, 2024

Taking place a little more than a month after the shocking events of WrestleDream, AEW will be back on pay-per-view with the highly anticipated Full Gear, which is set to kick off from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

AEW: Worlds End - December 28, 2024

Before we stick a pin in what has been an eventual year for wrestling, AEW will bring us its annual Worlds End pay-per-view event on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

AEW: Grand Slam: Australia - February 15, 2025

AEW has been taking its brand of wrestling to audiences around the world for a couple of years now, but early next year the company will go “down under” when it hosts Grand Slam: Australia. Leaving Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, where the previous four events have taken place, Grand Slam will call Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane home on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

AEW: All In: Texas - July 12, 2025

AEW will head deep into the heart of Texas, or at least the Dallas Metroplex, next summer for its first pay-per-view event in the “Lone Star State.” All In: Texas will come to us live from Globe Life Field in Arlington on Saturday, July 12, 2025, in what could be one of the biggest wrestling events of the summer.

AEW: Forbidden Door - August 24, 2025

The tradition of having the biggest and brightest stars of AEW and NJPW square off in dream matches will continue next year as the two companies gear up for the latest entry in the Forbidden Door pay-per-view series. No matches have been announced thus far and the venue isn’t yet known, but the Forbidden Door will open Sunday, August 24, 2025, in London, England.