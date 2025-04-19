WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Blog: I'm Talking The Biggest Matches, Moments And More
Welcome to WrestleMania.... Night 1!
For wrestling fans around the world, the best day of the year is here: it's time for WrestleMania 41! After spending the past few months on a longer-than-normal "Road to WrestleMania," the biggest, brightest, and toughest WWE Superstars are hitting Sin City for the "Showcase of the Immortals," and I'm here to talk about it as it all goes down.
Whether you're watching with a group of friends, on the couch with family, want to see how our predictions hold up, or in Allegiant Stadium (dude, get off your phone and watch the show), CinemaBlend's live blog of WrestleMania 41 Night 1 is going to be you one-stop shop for all the biggest matches, moments, surprises, and more as we kick off "Super Bowl of Wrestling!"
We've got championship matches, blood feuds, and CM Punk's first Mania match in over a decade. And we're just getting started...
Match
Stipulation
Jey Uso defeated Gunther (c)
Singles Match for the World Heavyweight Championship
The New Day defeated The War Raiders (c)
Tag Team Match for the World Tag Team Championship
Rey Fenix vs. El Grande Americano
Singles Match
Jade Cargill vs. Naomi
Singles Match
LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu
Singles Match for the United States Championship
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
Singles Match for the WWE Women's Championship
Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins
Triple Threat Match
CinemaBlend's WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Blog
And we're off and running!
Our first non-title match is coming up. Jade Cargill vs. Naomi also happens to be one of my most anticipated bouts on the card. I LOVE heated feuds like this.
AND NEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS..... THE NEW DAY!
NEW CHAMPS! YES THEY ARE!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/QBXGHxh3EHApril 20, 2025
I'm a sucker for super-heavyweights that can move around the ring, so it's no surprise I'm there for Ivar.
AIR IVAR at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/UQ24pb3EqtApril 20, 2025
Tag team action for the Clash of Clans title, er, World Tag Team Championship, is underway.
The New Day and The War Raiders are up next? Is the leaner, meaner, and vindictive tag team about to add another tag title to its collection?
Brothers don't shake hands, brothers gotta hug!
Gunther Taps! Gunther Taps! Gunther Taps! "Main Event" Jey Uso is your new World Heavyweight Champion after that offensive onslaught!
Powerbomb -> Superkick -> Spear -> Uso Splash -> Uso Splash -> Uso Splash! Is Jey Uso about to be the champ?
It must be laundry day in Vegas because it's one clothesline after another in this opening match.
Powerbombs, foreign objects, and sleeper holds can't bring Jey Uso down. What's it going to take for Gunther to retain?
Gunther with the belt shot! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/wo7XTcx8X1April 19, 2025
Gunther has only been pinned by two wrestlers -- Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn -- since making his WWE main roster debut. Will Jey Uso be the third? We'll know here shortly.
But it looks like we're getting our traditional Triple H, er, WWE Hall of Famer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, WrestleMania promo before we see any in-ring action.
Welcome to WrestleMania!!!!
#WrestleMania Saturday is here! pic.twitter.com/wI5Kh00JKbApril 19, 2025
Looks like we're getting things started with "Main Event" Jey Uso challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship! I haven't been hyped for this match, but I'm starting to get there. We shall see...
Jelly Roll gets us started with a low-key rendition of "God Bless America" ahead of WrestleMania Saturday.
Now we're on to those "walking while not looking at the camera" introductions WWE loves so much.
A Paul Heyman hype package for the city of Las Vegas? Sign me up! We're minutes away from WrestleMania 41!
Speaking of injuries... Bayley appears to have been attacked backstage earlier today. It looks like Lyra Valkyria has 24 hours to find a new partner for her WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match on WrestleMania 41 Night 2.
Can we get Chelsea Green on the card?
The crowd is filing in, the promo packages are playing, and we're less than an hour until WrestleMania 41 kicks off. Though the matches have started yet, WWE has already made some major announcements so far in Night 1:
- Rey Fenix will be making his WrestleMania debut when he faces El Grande Americano tonight. Fenix is a last-minute replacement for Rey Mysterio, who was injured during Friday's SmackDown taping.
- WWE has announced the acquisition of Mexican wrestling promotion AAA as well as a Worlds Collide premium live event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 7th.
