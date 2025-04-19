WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Blog: I'm Talking The Biggest Matches, Moments And More

For wrestling fans around the world, the best day of the year is here: it's time for WrestleMania 41! After spending the past few months on a longer-than-normal "Road to WrestleMania," the biggest, brightest, and toughest WWE Superstars are hitting Sin City for the "Showcase of the Immortals," and I'm here to talk about it as it all goes down.

Whether you're watching with a group of friends, on the couch with family, want to see how our predictions hold up, or in Allegiant Stadium (dude, get off your phone and watch the show), CinemaBlend's live blog of WrestleMania 41 Night 1 is going to be you one-stop shop for all the biggest matches, moments, surprises, and more as we kick off "Super Bowl of Wrestling!"

We've got championship matches, blood feuds, and CM Punk's first Mania match in over a decade. And we're just getting started...

Swipe to scroll horizontally WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Card Match Stipulation Jey Uso defeated Gunther (c) Singles Match for the World Heavyweight Championship The New Day defeated The War Raiders (c) Tag Team Match for the World Tag Team Championship Rey Fenix vs. El Grande Americano Singles Match Jade Cargill vs. Naomi Singles Match LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu Singles Match for the United States Championship Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair Singles Match for the WWE Women's Championship Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins Triple Threat Match

CinemaBlend's WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Blog