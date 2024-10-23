AEW Championship Titles: Who Currently Holds Each Belt, How They Won It And Who Might Get It Next

If you’re just now getting into wrestling or have been following AEW ever since the promotion got off the ground in 2019 , there’s a good chance you want to know which wrestlers hold all the gold in All Elite Wrestling. With eight different titles including the AEW Championship, the AEW Women’s World Championship, various midcard, and tag team belts, the company has a lot of major talent in the upper tier of its vast roster.

That being said, we’ve put together both a quick rundown of each of those championships and a more detailed explanation of how each champion earned gold around his or her waist, and who we could see defeating them in the future.

And with several high-profile upcoming AEW events around the corner, where these titles will most certainly be defended, make sure you keep checking back to see who holds one of the company's eight championships.

The Short Answer

Looking for a quick rundown of each of the eight champions (or championship teams) in AEW as of October 2024? Well, look no further, because we’ve put together a quick and simple table detailing each champion, how they won their respective titles, and who stands a good chance of defeating the likes of Jon Moxley, Mariah May, and those dastardly Young Bucks sometime soon.

The Long Answer

The table up above has all the key information about all the champions in AEW and how they earned their gold. However, if you want more context for each champion and what could come next, check out the more detailed breakdowns below.

AEW World Championship

Title Holder: Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley, one of the biggest former WWE stars in AEW , is currently in his record-setting fourth reign as AEW World Champion after defeating former Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Bryan Danielson in a brutal and controversial main event match at WrestleDream in October 2024. Mox has been one of the most popular and decorated wrestlers in AEW the past few years, and his reign of terror as the leader of the heel stable has also made him one of the most feared.

Though the former WWE Champion’s reign just started, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if someone like Darby Allin or Orange Cassidy defeated him down the line, especially after both babyfaces were highlighted in the closing shot of the October 2024 pay-per-view.

AEW Women's World Champion

Title Holder: Mariah May

After serving as Toni Storm’s protege for an extended period of time, Mariah May defeated her former mentor and ended her 281-day reign at All In London back in August 2024, becoming the 10th wrestler to hold the AEW Women’s World Champion since it was introduced on the first episode of AEW Dynamite in October 2019.

It doesn’t seem likely that May will take any losses (at least in title matches) for the foreseeable future. However, when she does finally drop the title, it wouldn’t be out of the question for Willow Nightingale, who pushed May to her limits at WrestleDream, to be the one.

TBS Champion

Title Holder: Mercedes Moné

Mercedes Moné, the wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE , has taken AEW by storm since making her debut with the company in early 2024, and quickly became the TBS Champion (the secondary women’s title) a few months after she arrived on the scene.

Though Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. came up short in her match against Moné at All In 2024, there’s still a lot of money left in that feud when AEW decides to bring it back again. Not saying it’s going to be tomorrow or next week, but putting the belt on Baker after a great feud and match against the TBS Champion could be beneficial for everyone.

AEW World Tag Team Champions

Title Holders: Young Bucks

Those damn Young Bucks – Matthew and Nicholas Jackson – have dominated the AEW tag scene (and pretty much every other promotion ranging from PWG to NJPW) for the better part of the past five years, holding the AEW Tag Team Championship on multiple occasions. The EVPs of the company have held the belts in their current reign since Dynasty in April 2024.

As great as it is to see those dastardly brothers lie, cheat, and scheme their way to victory, it’s only a matter of time before someone comes along and strips them of their belts. When that day comes, who better than FTR, which could kickstart the next phase of their legendary feud.

AEW International Champion

Title Holder: Konosuke Takeshita

Konosuke Takeshita got quite the rub when he defeated Will Ospreay, who holds the record with 42 five-or-more-star matches , to take the AEW International Championship off the Aerial Assassin at WresleDream in October 2024. The up-and-coming wrestler and member of the villainous Don Callis Family, has looked like a star in the making for a couple of years now, and this is setting him on his way.

With Takeshita winning the belt with less-than-honest methods (his stable interfered), it wouldn’t be shocking for Ospreay to come back around and defeat him to reclaim his title. But if not Opsreay, then maybe new arrival Ricochet will start collecting belts.

TNT Champion

Title Holder: Jack Perry

Jack Perry, the son of the late Luke Perry , has been one of the main attractions in AEW since he was named as one of the four pillars of the company back in 2019. And though he’s left the “Jungle Boy” persona behind in favor of a more heelish personality, Perry’s been a lot of fun to watch, especially now that he’s the TNT Champion.

Following a successful title defense at WrestleDream, Perry was approached by Daniel Garcia in a wild segment that was one of the highlights of the show , putting the two on a collision course. It could be a great rub for Garcia to take the belt off the established star, especially if he’s moving up the food chain.

AEW World Trios Champions

Title Holders: Blackpool Combat Club

The team of Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta, all members of the Blackpool Combat Club, have been been the AEW World Trios Champions since defeating The Patriarchy, Bang Bang Gang, and House of Black in a ladder match at All In London back in August 2024, and have been dominant ever since.

With BCC being the top stable in AEW right now, and faction leader Jon Moxley holding onto the World Championship, it wouldn’t be surprising for the Trios team to remain champions for several more months at least. But when they do drop the belts, maybe The Acclaimed will be the team to get the job done.

AEW Continental Champion

Title Holder: Kazuchika Okada

Kazuchika Okada, a five-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion and staple of NJPW for the better part of two decades, has been the AEW Continental Champion since he defeated Eddie Kingston on a March 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite. A member of The Elite, this living legend of the wrestling world hasn’t slowed down since he joined the company.

Though it would be cool to see Okada hold onto the title for 721 days (one day longer than his historic fourth IWGP title reign), he’s obviously going to be moving up the food chain sooner or later. And if we’re trying to come up with someone with enough skill to defeat him, it would have to be Kyle O’Reilly.