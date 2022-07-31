'Shazam 2' And 'Black Adam' Cast Interviews With Zachary Levi, Aldis Hodge And More!
By Sean O'Connell , Hannah Saulic published
Watch our interviews with the casts of DC's "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" and "Black Adam" from San Diego Comic-Con 2022.
"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" stars Zachary Levi (Shazam), Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy Freeman), director David F. Sandberg and "Black Adam" stars Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone) and producers Hiram Garcia and Beau Flynn discuss their upcoming DC movies in this interview with CinemaBlend at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Zachary Levi / ‘Fast and Furious’ Easter egg Tease
- 00:26 - Asher Angel on Meeting Dwayne Johnson
- 00:34 - Zachary Levi Addresses Why Shazam Wouldn’t Recognize Helen Mirren From ‘Fast and Furious’
- 01:15 - The ‘Shazam 2’ Cast on working with Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler
- 01:58 - Jack Dylan Grazer, Asher Angel and David F. Sandberg Tease a Darker Sequel
- 03:02 - David F. Sandberg Explains Why The Annabelle Doll is in the ‘Shazam 2’ Trailer
- 03:43 - David F. Sandberg + Zachary Levi on the Changes From ‘Shazam 1’ to ‘Shazam 2’ & Tying Shazam’s Costume More to the other DCEU Characters
- 04:46 - Aldis Hodge & Noah Centineo Tease What to Expect From the JSA in ‘Black Adam’
- 07:06 - Aldis Hodge Says Working With Pierce Brosnan As Doctor Fate Was a “Career Highlight”
- 08:24 - 'Black Adam’ Producers Explain Why Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate is the “Glue” of ‘Black Adam’
- 09:58 - Noah Centineo Just Wants to “Do Right By the Fans”
- 10:25 - Noah Centineo on being the first to bring Atom Smasher to Live-Action
- 11:00 - Aldis Hodge on Representing DC At Comic-Con for both ‘Green Lantern’ and ‘Black Adam’
- 11:36 - Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell on Feeling the Love at Comic-Con
Hannah (she/her) is a producer, editor, director and host covering all things movies and TV. Proud member of House Tyrell and Gryffindor. Roy Kent energy.
